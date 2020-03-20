5 Destinations for Jameis Winston
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 20 2020
Jameis Winston is a free agent, and while some of the spots have been filled -- the Buccaneers with Tom Brady, the Colts with Philip Rivers, the Panthers with Teddy Bridgewater, and the Bears with Nick Foles -- there are still some other quarterback-needy teams. There is also a chance he could wind up being a backup. These are some destinations that make sense:
1. Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers are off the scent in the pursuit of Winston and Cam Newton because of this tweet from Ian Rapoport earlier this week:
However, plans are always subject to change in the NFL. Remember, Rapoport previously reported that the plan was for the Bucs to keep Jameis Winston and the Panthers to roll with Cam Newton as their starting quarterback if he was healthy in 2020. Winston would be an upgrade from Tyrod Taylor in Los Angeles.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jags are likely in the market for a veteran QB after trading Nick Foles to the Bears. Gardner Minshew showed flashes of excitability last season, but it's hard to imagine he is going to comprise the entirety of Jacksonville's plan in 2020. Winston would be an upgrade for them based on what they have, and maybe both sides could benefit from a short-term 'prove it' deal. Winston would have to win a competition over Minshew in camp, but this is a competition one would envision that he'd win at this time.
3. Denver Broncos
Drew Lock showed flashes last year as the Broncos went 4-1 in his five starts; however, it is a reasonable question as to whether his performance will be sustainable. If Winston is looking at franchises where the starter could be susceptible to a benching after a couple bad games, the Broncos are a destination that makes some sense.
4. Cleveland Browns
While you'd think that Baker Mayfield is entrenched as the starter in Cleveland, remember that there is a new coach in Kevin Stefanski and GM in Andrew Berry that had nothing to do with bringing him to the organization. This is another team that could be making a QB change if there's a bad month; at least for the time being, there are pretty strong receivers in Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry who Winston could run track meets with.
5. Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders have been non-committal to Derek Carr, and this is another QB competition where Winston could plausibly win. Winston and Jon Gruden may not be a natural personality fit, but the team really struggled to get the ball into the end zone last season. If enough time passes and no robust market for Winston materializes, it's not outside the bounds of reason that he could go to the Raiders and hope to catch on.