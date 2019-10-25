5 Destinations for Cam Newton By Bobby Burack | Oct 25 2019 Grant Halverson/Getty Images

In case you didn't know, Cam Newton's time with the Carolina Panthers could be ticking. Newton may have to look for a new team this offseason and five teams stand out as options. Not all great, but options.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals quarterback situation hasn't been better than mediocre since the days of Carson Palmer. And now, it's less than that. If Cincinnati isn't interested in a full rebuild, Newton will be worth considering this offseason. Newton would quickly find a rapport with A.J. Green, if he's still there, which would give Newton the best weapon of his career.

Chicago Bears

Chicago must find a new quarterback after this season concludes. With that defense, they are a quarterback away from a Super Bowl and have one of the most unpromising at the position in Mitch Trubisky. Newton is not a superstar anymore, clearly. But he wouldn't have to be with the Bears. Matt Nagy and Newton has a decent ring to it, as well.

Tennessee Titans

Given Newton's personality and fame, the Nashville market would be refreshing. The Titans have a defense in place, but the current quarterback situation is putrid. Newton would unequivocally be an upgrade over Marcus Mariota and Ryan Tannehill. Because, well, who wouldn't? However, with the way the season is progressing, the Titans should end up right in the range to draft a quarterback in the first round. Decisions, decisions.

Denver Broncos

Two things are undeniable in Denver. John Elway likes big quarterbacks and Joe Flacco should never start in the NFL again. Therefore, Newton in an option. The Broncos have a strong organization, but don't have much talent to surround Newton with. If Newton ends up with the Broncos, it will be a good indication of what the rest of the NFL thinks of the former MVP these days.

Washington Redskins

Speaking of not very much talent, there is this team. Newton shouldn't want to come to Washington, but declining players often have to settle.. Dwayne Haskins is far away from being ready, and if you watch him, "far" might be putting it kindly. Newton is a better option than Case Keenum is. Newton also would be worse with the Redskins than he has been with the Panthers. As would just about every other player at the position.