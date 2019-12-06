5 Candidates to Replace Jason Garrett as Cowboys Head Coach By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 06 2019 TCU v Oklahoma | Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The Cowboys may very well still make the playoffs, but we've been at the point for a couple weeks where it sure seems like it's going to be a matter of when and not if Jerry Jones fires Jason Garrett. Here are some people we could see as the next coach of America's Team:

Lincoln Riley - Quite frankly, this should be Riley's job to turn down. He has Oklahoma on the outskirts of making the CFB Playoff, and is the type of young innovative offensive mind that NFL franchises are going gaga over. Riley's record in three seasons with the Sooners is 35-5. He would be the best choice to optimize an offense built around Dak Prescott (if he re-signs or is franchised) and Ezekiel Elliott.

Urban Meyer - This morning, Jane Slater of NFL Media tweeted that "Jerry Jones says Jason Garrett will remain the coach but I can confirm a very real interest in Urban Meyer. In fact, I'm told Stephen Jones spoke with him recently." She also listed Riley and Clemson OC Tony Elliott as potential candidates. Meyer has made his bones as a college coach, obviously, but it was with former college coaches in Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer that Jones won Super Bowls.

As I wrote with potential USC openings, Meyer does have some rough spots, but has benefitted from Ohio State playing phenomenally this season after he left a wreckage behind at Florida, and from being stunningly likable on FOX TV. If there's anyone willing to tolerate some of Meyer's rough edges in the name of winning, it's Jerry Jones.

Matt Rhule - Yep, another college coach, but Rhule is going to be named in consideration for every open job in the NFL and all of the plum ones in college. He turned around Baylor from the absolute ashes. They were 1-11 in his first season there in 2017, and this season they're 11-1 with a shot to make the CFB Playoffs if they win and Georgia and Utah lose.

Greg Roman - The Ravens' offensive coordinator could very well get mentioned for a lot of openings. What he has done with Lamar Jackson, and what he previously did with Colin Kaepernick, should be a template for everyone who is working with a mobile quarterback to copy.

Eric Bieniemy - While Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have flown a little bit under the radar since Mahomes dislocated his knee, the Kansas City offensive coordinator should be a candidate for open NFL jobs when the dust settles this offseason. The Andy Reid coaching tree has proven fruitful in the past -- Doug Pederson won a Super Bowl, Matt Nagy was Coach of the Year last year and for the time being the Bears appear resuscitated -- and it would be wise for Jerry Jones to consider going in this direction.