5 Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 8 By Liam McKeone | Oct 22 2019 Justin Casterline/Getty Images

We're just about halfway through the fantasy season! If you're still here and reading these articles, congratulations, your season isn't down the toilet yet. There are some good options on the waiver wire this week, so lock it down, pay attention, and put in those claims by EOD. (All stats via ESPN standard PPR leagues)

1. Kenny Stills, WR, Houston Texans (Available in 85% of ESPN Leagues)

Stills has been more quiet than most expected after arriving in Houston just before the regular season began. But with Will Fuller slated to miss a few weeks with a significant hamstring injury, Stills' stock is rocketing upwards. The Texans are up against the Raiders and will be playing angry after losing a big divisional game to the Colts. Stills should be in line as their top option behind DeAndre Hopkins, and should receive a ton of targets as a result.

2. Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals (Available in 69% of ESPN Leagues)

I tried to tell you all! The former Fordham great put up big-time numbers against the Giants, running the ball 27 times for 126 yards, three touchdowns and a total of 35 fantasy points. I wouldn't expect that kind of production once Arizona goes up against tougher defenses, but with David Johnson potentially missing some time, Edmonds is the main man for the Cardinals. He has high flex potential going forward, although he'll be hard-pressed to get anything going this week against a ferocious Saints defense.

3. Ty Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions (Available in 98% of ESPN Leagues)

Lost in the midst of another disappointing Lions loss is Kerryon Johnson's knee injury, which may keep him out several weeks. Enter the other Johnson, Ty, who should be seeing most of the snaps his Johnson-in-arms would have taken if healthy. Ty is a dual-threat RB and the Lions' offense has been reasonably prolific, even if it hasn't been reflected in team success. Add in the fact that their next matchup is with the Giants -- who gave up three rushing TDs to the aforementioned Chase Edmonds -- and Johnson is as good of a bet as you'll find this week on the wire.

4. Zach Pascal, WR, Indianapolis Colts (Available in 99% of ESPN Leagues)

Pascal came out of nowhere this past Sunday to put up 28.6 fantasy points on six catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns. The Texans' secondary was down to the bottom of its depth chart, so a grain of salt must be taken here. That said, nobody has emerged into that No. 2 role opposite T.Y. Hilton this year. Pascal very well could be that guy, and will have his opportunity to prove it this week against a struggling Broncos team.

5. Mohamed Sanu, WR, New England Patriots (Available in 51% of ESPN Leagues)

Like every Atlanta Falcon this year, Sanu has been a rather disappointing fantasy option so far. That may turn around in short order as Sanu is on his way to New England to play with Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, and Josh Gordon. It's tough to know what to expect, but the Patriots haven't been nearly as successful on the ground as everyone expected, which should bode well for Sanu's fantasy stock as the team turns to the air for success. Both Edelman and Gordon's injury struggles this season also indicate Sanu should see a heavy workload early on in his Patriots career.