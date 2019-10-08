The Big LeadThe Big Lead
5 Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 6

By Liam McKeone | Oct 08 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Tight end Gerald Everett #81 and tight end Tyler Higbee #89 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)
Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

We're nearly to the halfway mark of the fantasy season. I hope you're here because everything is going swell, but if you're not, this might help you dig out of that hole you're in. Here are the best fantasy football waiver wire options heading into Week 6 of the NFL season.

1. Byron Pringle, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (Available in 100% of ESPN Leagues)

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 24: Wide receiver Byron Pringle #13 of the Kansas City Chiefs returns a kick-off during the second half of a pre-season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)
San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs | Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The most appetizing name in the league along with Jeremy Sprinkle, Pringle is the latest Chiefs wide receiver to emerge from the shadows and benefit from Patrick Mahomes' cyborg arm. He caught six balls for 103 yards and a touchdown Sunday, adding up to 22 fantasy points on the week.

It's always risky taking fliers on guys who show up out of nowhere, but he put up these stats in what will likely be Kansas City's worst offensive output of the season. Until Tyreek Hill comes back, Andy Reid will turn to every option on his bench, and Pringle could be a big beneficiary.

2. Teddy Bridgewater, QB, New Orleans Saints (Available in 90% of ESPN Leagues)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 06: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the New Orleans Saints throws the ball during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 06, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints | Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

It looks like Bridgewater has found his stride, and it resulted in 27 fantasy points on the week, good for fourth among all quarterbacks. The Tampa defense isn't the fiercest of the bunch and they played in New Orleans, but Bridgewater has figured out the secret to success-- throw it to Michael Thomas and figure the rest out later.

Bridgewater will be matchup-dependent, given QB isn't a terribly thin position fantasy-wise this year. But if you're in a pinch during a bye week, he's a solid bet.

3. Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Rams (Available in 97% of ESPN Leagues)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 03: Gerald Everett #81 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to taking on the Seattle Seahawks during their game at CenturyLink Field on October 03, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks | Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Everett has gotten more involved in the offense over the last two weeks, and could earn himself an even more prolific role in Sean McVay's offense. He caught seven passes for 134 yards against Seattle this past Thursday (20.6 fantasy points) after catching five for 44 yards and a touchdown the previous week.

As I've stated previously, tight ends are, as a whole, notoriously unreliable in fantasy football. But Everett possesses upside that not many other players at this position have right now in a usually-prolific offense.

4. 49ers Defense (Available in 66% of ESPN Leagues)

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers sacks Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns and forces a fumble at Levi's Stadium on October 07, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Cleveland Browns v San Francisco 49ers | Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

A defense appears! Unusual, but in this case, it's warranted. After four games, it's become clear the Niners defense is a quality fantasy option, but not many people have caught on yet. Lucky you, eh?

San Francisco has a frightening array of dangerous pass-rushers who can all get after the quarterback and force him to make mistakes that, so far, often result in turnovers. Defenses are a complete crapshoot, but the Niners have all the pieces of a prolific fantasy unit that's worth picking up.

5. Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals (Available in 98% of ESPN Leagues)

CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 06: Chase Edmonds #29 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Arizona Cardinals v Cincinnati Bengals | Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The former fifth-round pick has been relegated to a limited number of touches after David Johnson's return this season, but his latest performance may indicate a future in Kliff Kingsbury's offense. Edmonds was used in a variety of ways en route to 68 rushing yards and a touchdown to add to three catches.

The former Fordham running back has seen a steady uptick in touches over the last two weeks as Arizona's skill players suffer a rash of injuries. He's not electric, but he's efficient, and Kingsbury could want to keep using him as a change-of-pace option alongside Johnson, rather than behind him. A decent flex option to consider.