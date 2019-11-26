5 Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 13 By Liam McKeone | Nov 26 2019 Corey Perrine/Getty Images

The fantasy football playoffs draw ever closer. If you've already locked in your playoff spot, congratulations. For the rest of you, here are five options that could give you that little boost you need to squeak into the playoff picture. (All stats via standard ESPN PPR leagues)

1. Jonathan Williams, RB, Indianapolis Colts (Available in 71 percent of ESPN Leagues)

Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts | Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Head coach Frank Reich has already stated that Marlon Mack will miss another week with a hand injury, so Williams should be your priority if you need a running back or flex option. He's their only reliable back in the rotation right now, and it showed last week as he carried the ball 26 times for 104 yards with a TD, good for 21.1 fantasy points. Tennessee hasn't been very good against the run, so Williams should be in line for similar production.

2. Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks (Available in 72 percent of ESPN Leagues)

Seattle Seahawks v Philadelphia Eagles | Elsa/Getty Images

Penny carried the ball 14 times for 129 yards and a TD against a tough Eagles front seven, giving him 18.9 fantasy points on the day. That bodes well for him, but the reason he's a must-grab this week is because his main competition for touches, Chris Carson, cannot stop fumbling the ball. Seattle can't trust Carson, so Penny should be seeing more touches as the season goes on, and if he can put up these numbers against Fletcher Cox & Co., it's tantalizing to think what he might do against weaker defensive lines.

3. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans (Available in 85 percent of ESPN Leagues)

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans | Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Tannehill resurgence is real, and it reflected in his fantasy output this week as he dropped 32.4 points in a four-touchdown effort, two of which came on the ground. The Colts have a solid defense, but Tannehill has put up at least 19 points in every game he's started so far this year. He probably hit his ceiling this past week as far as fantasy output goes, but if you're looking to take a chance at QB, here's your man.

4. Willie Snead IV, WR, Baltimore Ravens (Available in 98 percent of ESPN Leagues)

Baltimore Ravens v Los Angeles Rams | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Snead is pretty firmly entrenched as the third option in the Ravens' offense, but with how good they're playing right now, he isn't a bad bet to have a good game. This was the case against the Rams on Monday night after he scored two touchdowns on two catches. Is this replicable? Probably not, but this Ravens team is absolutely rolling, and it's hard to bet against that.

5. Anthony Miller, WR, Chicago Bears (Available in 91 percent of ESPN Leagues)

New York Giants v Chicago Bears | Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Yes, yes, banking on any individual player to have a big day in this version of the Bears' offense is a tough sell. But just hear me out: the Bears are playing the Lions this week. The Lions! That alone makes Miller a decent enough call, and he's coming off a week where he posted 13.7 points after catching six passes for 77 yards. I won't go out on a limb and say he'll break out, but if you're in dire straits at receiver, Miller is definitely an option.