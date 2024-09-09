49ers Dealt Tough Christian McCaffrey Injury Blow For Week 1 Clash With Jets
By Quinn Allen
The San Francisco 49ers will begin their 2024 season on Monday Night Football against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets at home, but they will be without an important piece to their offense.
Swiss Army knife Christian McCaffrey, who has been dealing with calf and Achilles injuries across the past week, won't suit up in the opener, per Mike Garofolo. CMC did initially feel confident about playing in Week 1 despite being listed as questionable, but the Niners have decided to keep him on the sidelines.
Per Garofolo, CMC tested out his calf on Monday but it didn't feel completely right. Given this is the first game of the campaign, it's certainly smart to be cautious. Jordan Mason will be San Francisco's starting running back in place of McCaffrey.
The 28-year-old was a monster in 2023, rushing for an NFL-best 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also had 67 catches for 564 yards and seven TDs. The 49ers need McCaffrey healthy throughout the season if they're going to make a run at the Super Bowl again, so this is definitely the right decision.