Raheem Mostert Has Demanded a Trade From the 49ers
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 08 2020
Raheem Mostert was a revelation for the San Francisco 49ers during the 2019 NFL season, jumping from a special teams guy to the team's best running back. Now Mostert wants a raise the 49ers appear unwilling to give him. As a result, he formally asked the franchise to trade him on Wednesday.
Mostert was huge for San Francisco during the team's run to the Super Bowl, rushing for 336 yards and five touchdowns in three postseason games. He ran 220 yards and four touchdowns in a star-making performance during the NFC Championship Game.
During the regular season, Mostert racked up 952 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns. He was a key weapon on a team that desperately needed one out of the backfield down the stretch.
Mostert was undrafted out of Purdue in 2015 and was on six different rosters before finally landing with the 49ers in 2016. He signed a three-year deal with the team before the 2019 season that will pay him a base salary of $2.575 million in 2020, but obviously his role has changed. Apparently he just wanted to be paid like the team's other top running back:
That's an incredibly reasonable demand. It's less than a $2 million raise. I have no idea what the 49ers are thinking here.
Frankly, after what he did in 2019, Mostert deserves a new contract that will pay him like a starting running back. He's already 28 and needs to get paid now.