Domonique Foxworth Says the 49ers Should Have Lied About Not Knowing New OT Rules
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, at Super Bowl LVIII. The game went to overtime for the second time in Super Bowl history and the Chiefs were prepared. The 49ers were not. The Niners confirmed as much after the game as multiple players admitted they didn't know the new overtime rules. Here's fullback Kyle Juszczyk's honest reaction to the extra time.
"You know what? I didn't even realize that the playoff rules were different in overtime so I assume you just want the ball to score a touchdown and win, but I guess that's not the case. I don't totally know the strategy there. No. No, we haven't talked about it, no."
Juszczyk's quote was played on Get Up and most of the room seemed to be shocked. Mike Greenberg could only stammer while Dan Orlovsky, Jeff Saturday and Damian Woody sat there in silence. Only Domonique Foxworth had advice for the Niners and that was "lie."
This is a bad look for Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers. There's no excuse for not having the entire team prepared for the possibility of overtime and what that looks like in 2024. Especially compared to the Chiefs who had apparently discussed the new rules going back to training camp and knew exactly what they were going to do in this exact situation. That extra attention to detail was the final difference in the game.
But putting aside who won and who lost, how about the sheer number of people who were sitting at home in the exact same position as the Niners, not really knowing what the new overtime rules even were? How many people were relying on Tony Romo explaining the situation on the fly without having any clue how or when the rules had changed?
Compared to what the 49ers are feeling today, it doesn't really matter, but it seems like the NFL should do a better job explaining these rules throughout the season because there were a lot of people who watch a lot of football who didn't really know what was going on last night.