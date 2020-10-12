42 Baylor Football Players And Staff Members Have COVID-19
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 12 2020
Baylor has had to cancel Saturday's football matchup with No. 18 Oklahoma State as the Bears are suffering a major COVID-19 outbreak. At last count, 28 players have the virus, while 14 staff members have also tested positive per the latest results. This is a disaster for Baylor and will be the third game the Bears have been forced to reschedule this year.
All-in-all, Baylor has 32 athletes with active cases and 29 of them are symptomatic:
Baylor was supposed to open the season against Louisiana Tech on September 12, but that game was cancelled after the Bulldogs had a COVID outbreak. The Bears then hustled to schedule a game against Houston on September 19 but that was postponed because Baylor couldn't meet the Big 12's COVID-19 thresholds. Now the Bears have faced an outbkrea again and will have to reschedule this matchup with the Cowboys.
Meanwhile, this is the second game Oklahoma State has had to push back, after a matchup with Tulsa was delayed because the Golden Hurricane faced a nine-day pause due to COVID-19 test results. That game wound up being played on September 19.
Baylor has missed three game so far and, due to quarantine protocol, could wind up not facing Texas on October 24 if things don't break right. The Oklahoma State game has been pushed back to December 12 for now.
It's fair to say Baylor has done a horrible job managing this crisis. If another game comes off the schedule it might be time to just pack it in and end the season. The Bears are 1-1 and only have seven scheduled games remaining. Who knows how many they will actually get through.