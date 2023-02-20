3 Sportsbook Promos You Can't Afford to Miss This Week
As the sports calendar turns to Spring Training and the second half of the NBA and NHL seasons, three different sportsbooks have spectacular promos you can't afford to miss out on. Overall, you'll win an easy $150 PLUS get up to $2,250 in bonus bets! Yeah, I hope you're ready for a HUGE payday.
Find out below how to claim each special offer!
Caesars Promo Code
If you sign up for Caesars and make a qualifying deposit, your next wager of up to $1,250 will automatically be refunded in bonus bets if you lose! It'll be fully insured, just like that!
Just follow these easy steps to get your $1,250:
1. Sign up for Caesars with this link
2. Verify your identity
3. Use the promo code BIGLEADFULL
4. Deposit at least $10
That's it! If you use that promo code and deposit at least $10, your next wager of up to $1,250 will then be insured and refunded in bonus bets if you lose, guaranteed.
You can bet on anything you want, from an individual team to a prop pick to a parlay. No matter what, your bet is covered with this promo!
Only new Caesars users qualify for the offer and it ends soon! Sign up for Caesars now to secure a $1,250 bonus bet before it's too late!
DraftKings Promo Code
DraftKings is joining the fun with an excellent promo for new bettors: Bet $5, Win $150 on ANY moneyline win! That's +3000 odds for any team to win!
Here are the steps to follow:
1. Sign up for DraftKings with this link (no promo code needed)
2. Complete the identity verification
3. Deposit $5 or more
4. Bet at least $5 on any team's moneyline in any sport
That's it! If the team you bet on wins the game, you'll turn your $5 bet into $150 in bonus bets!
You can bet on any team and it doesn't matter how large of a favorite that team is! Feel free to back the biggest favorite you can find, knowing you'll get +3000 odds for that victory!
Usually, a $5 bet on a huge favorite would profit only a couple of bucks. Thanks to DraftKings, that same $5 wager now yields you $150 in profit! You won't find value like this anywhere else.
Just like the above, you must be a new DraftKings user to claim this promo. Don't waste any more time and sign up for DraftKings now!
BetMGM Bonus Code
Last but certainly not least is BetMGM, where you've got a $1,000 bonus bet ready and waiting for you! After signing up and making a deposit, your next wager of up to $1,000 will be fully insured.
These are the steps to secure your $1,000 bet:
1. Sign up for BetMGM with this link (no promo code necessary)
2. Verify your identity
3. Deposit at least $10
Boom! After you deposit $10 or more, your next wager of up to $1,000 will be insured and refunded in bonus bets if you lose.
You can fire away at ANY wager you want with the knowledge you can't lose either way. Gun for a massive payday and get refunded in bet creidts if you lose!
Similar to the other two offers, only new BetMGM users qualify for the bet credit. The clock is ticking, so sign up for BetMGM now while you still have the chance!
Between these three sportsbooks, you've got an easy $150 win PLUS up to $2,250 in bonus bets available! Trust me, you don't want to miss out on this kind of value.
Get your bankroll set for the next few months of action and sign up for all three sportsbooks now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.