3 Quarterbacks Indianapolis Colts Should Target This Offseason By William Pitts | Dec 22 2019 Colts QB Jacoby Brissett. | Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Perhaps it's too soon to judge a quarterback after less than a full season as the starter. However, the Indianapolis Colts have already made up their mind on Jacoby Brissett, with whom they have lost four straight games and fallen out of the playoff hunt with two games remaining.

Brissett was thrown into a difficult situation with the unexpected retirement of established Colts starter Andrew Luck in the preseason, but seemed to rise to the challenge at first as Indianapolis started 5-2. Since then, however, Brissett has thrown for 300 yards only once, and the Colts have slipped to 6-8. Technically, Luck is still under contract with the Colts, but there is no indication that the oft-injured quarterback will come out of retirement.

With that in mind, here's who the Colts should target this offseason.

1. Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama Crimson Tide)

Colin Cowherd suggested this himself on his FS1 show in late November, and while this is feasible, a lot of ducks will have to line up in a row for the Colts to make this work. First, they would theoretically have to lose both of their remaining games to finish in a position high enough to feasibly draft Tagovailoa - and that's assuming he even declares for the draft. Tua is the ultimate NFL Draft wild card because, while he has missed his last two games due to multiple injuries, the talent he displayed this season is such that he still may go off the board before the Colts have a chance to snag him. Still, it's worth a shot.

2. Marcus Mariota (Tennessee Titans)

The former Heisman Trophy winner hit a rough patch this season in Tennessee. After all, when you get benched and have to watch as a revived Ryan Tannehill possibly leads your team to the playoffs, that has to sting a little bit. Reports are that Ryan Tannehill may be re-upped after all, leaving Mariota with no future in Tennessee. However, Mariota has led the Titans to the playoffs before and even won a playoff game, so we know what he's capable of. Perhaps a fresh start in a new system is just what he needs.

3. Teddy Bridgewater (New Orleans Saints)

This season, Bridgewater has proven he's recovered from his dislocated knee, which sidelined him for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He performed admirably in relief of Drew Brees, winning five of the six games he started and throwing only two interceptions compared to nine touchdowns. While it wasn't good enough to win the starting quarterback role permanently - after all, they have Drew Brees - it should prove a good audition for a starting role on any other team, as his Saints contract is up at the end of the year.