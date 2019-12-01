3 Most Likely Free Agent Destinations for Amari Cooper By William Pitts | Dec 01 2019 Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants | Elsa/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly reached a contract stalemate with wide receiver Amari Cooper, who is playing the fifth year of what was initially a four-year contract. Reports indicate that no negotiation talks have taken place between Cooper and the Cowboys, meaning Cooper will likely become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2019 NFL season. According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the odds are increasing that the Cowboys will lose Cooper, as they would be far more interested in applying the franchise tag to quarterback Dak Prescott.

While the Cowboys' form has taken a hit after three losses in four games, the receiver's stock is on the rise, as he is on pace for the best numbers of his career. With one month of the season still to go, Cooper has 64 receptions for 971 yards and seven touchdowns, the last statistic matching a career high already. There are more teams in the NFL than there are receivers with a skill set on par with Cooper's, so if there is a bidding war after the season, it will be frantic. Here are three teams who would really like to hang with Mr. Cooper.

1. Indianapolis Colts

In the past few weeks, it's become painfully obvious that Jacoby Brissett needs a bit of help. Unfortunately, his receiving corps has been plagued by injury. Pro Bowl wideout T.Y. Hilton has missed time with a calf injury and free agent signing Devin Funchess broke his collarbone and is out for the season. Tight end Eric Ebron has struggled to hold on to the ball and is likely now on IR, leaving running back Marlon Mack as the best receiving option out of an otherwise unmemorable cast. Amari Cooper's presence in Indianapolis could boost Brissett's confidence a thousand-fold.

2. (soon to not be in Oakland) Raiders

This offseason, the Raiders struck out on Antonio Brown, as their relationship went from happy to breakup in a matter of days. The Raiders have unexpectedly found themselves in the playoff hunt, but as their loss to the New York Jets showed, wide receiver is not one of their stronger positions. Tyrell Williams has been the one reliable target for Derek Carr this year, and even he couldn't hold on to the ball last week. A reunion between Amari Cooper and his former team - and former quarterback - might not be out of the question, especially as the Raiders enter a new era and possibly the brink of respectability.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

If Terrell Owens went straight to Dallas from Philadelphia - sparking one of this rivalry's most bitter chapters - it stands to reason that Amari Cooper could possibly make the reverse move to jilt the owner who couldn't be bothered to pay up. The Eagles have most of the pieces together to make a playoff run, but the connection between former MVP Carson Wentz and his receivers has just not been there in recent weeks, and it has cost them from running away with the NFC East. If Cooper does come to Philadelphia, he could end up making the same positive impact that Owens made when he arrived in Philly in 2004.