2nd Round of the 2014 NFL Draft: QBs and Wide Receivers Go Early?
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
The 2nd and 3rd rounds of the NFL draft are tonight starting at 7 pm, and here’s a guess at how things may go:
33. Houston – Texans still need their QB. Could they trade down (using: WE WANT DEREK CARR! as a smokescreen) to get their guy, or stay here and trade another pick for Ryan Mallett? I’m not on the Tom Savage or Derek Carr train, but you already knew that.
34. Washington – One would assume defense, or perhaps the offensive line. I’d guess OL, but cornerback wouldn’t be a shocker.
35. Cleveland – The big 1st round winners have to go WR here, right? Josh Gordon needs a wingman. Marqise Lee (USC) could be in play, as could Cody Latimer (Indiana), Allen Robinson (Penn State) or maybe Davante Adams (Fresno State).
[RELATED: Patriots’ Alleged Johnny Manziel Scouting Report Calls The QB a “Spoiled Brat”]
36. Oakland – Wide receiver? Who is Matt Schaub going to throw to? Denarius Moore? I also wonder if maybe the Raiders consider a QB they really, really want here.
38. Tampa Bay – A lot of folks thought the Bucs were considering Manziel at 7 … is this the spot to get Josh McCown’s backup QB, assuming Glennon isn’t in the plans?
40. Seattle – Receiver to take the place of Golden Tate? The best roster in the NFL moved out of the first round to get an extra pick in the 4th. Rich get richer.
[RELATED: What the Hell Were the Jaguars, Bills and Titans Doing in the NFL Draft?]
42. Tennessee – No team has a worse set of running backs. The Titans may need to trade up for Carlos Hyde of Ohio State, or whatever RB they desire.
49. New York Jets – Gotta assume it’s receiver, right? The hope is there is a QB run earlier in the round, and a DL run too, which would allow the Jets to get the WR they have highest on their board.
56, 61. San Francisco – The 49ers 1st round pick of Jimmie Ward was a bit puzzling, especially given their need a CB. Various reports say SF tried to trade up, but couldn’t. A trade up in this round wouldn’t be a surprise.
College Football fans can expect these players to be called in the 2nd/3rd round:
WR: Jordan Matthews (Vanderbilt), Davonte Adams (Fresno), Marqise Lee (USC), Cody Latimer (Indiana), Allen Robinson (Penn State), Jarvis Landry (LSU), Donte Moncrief (Mississippi)
TE: Austin Seferian-Jenkins (Washington), Jace Amaro (Texas Tech)
RB: Carlos Hyde (Ohio State), Bishop Sankey (Washington), Jeremy Hill (LSU), Tre Mason (Auburn), Terrance West (Towson)
DL: Ra’Shede Hageman, Minnesota, Stephon Tuitt (Notre Dame), Louis Nix (Notre Dame), Kony Ealy (Missouri), Timmy Jernigan (FSU)
LB: Kyle Van Noy (BYU), Jeremiah Attaochu (Georgia Tech), Chris Borland (Wisconsin), Demarcus Lawrence (Boise State), Trent Murphy (Stanford)
DB: Stanley Jean-Baptiste (Nebraska), LaMarcus Joyner (FSU), Terrence Brooks (FSU)
Related: Blake Bortles’ Girlfriend Appears Genuinely Psyched They’re Headed to Jacksonville
Related: Sal Paolantonio Attributes Cleveland Drafting Johnny Manziel to a Homeless Man’s Advice to Jimmy Haslam
Related: 2014 NFL Draft Overnight TV Ratings on ESPN: 6.8, Best Ever