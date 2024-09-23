2024 NFL Salute to Service collection, get your jerseys, hoodies and hats today
By Kilty Cleary
The NFL is once again showing its unwavering support for the men and women of the United States military with the release of its 2024 Salute to Service collection. This year’s gear isn’t just a way to represent your favorite team, it’s also a way to honor the brave individuals who serve our country.
From hoodies and shirts to hats and more, the Salute to Service line allows fans to show their support for their team and the troops, while contributing to a great cause. Here is a preview of some of the team's gear, click on any image or link to see the full 32-team collection.
Every NFL team will be sporting their annual Salute to Service apparel, but this year’s collection comes with a fresh, unique camo and military-inspired design. Each piece features the custom Salute to Service emblem or the U.S. flag, giving the gear a patriotic edge you’ll be proud to wear.
BUY: Shop now to honor the troops and your favorite team!
All profits from the Salute to Service products go directly toward the NFL Foundation, benefiting the league’s military nonprofit partners like the Wounded Warrior Project and TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors). This means every time you pick up a Salute to Service item, you’re not just buying gear, you’re giving back to those who have given so much for us.
All charitable contributions are awarded by the NFL Foundation to support military organizations. To learn more about the Salute to Service initiative, visit www.NFL.com/Salute.
Ready to make a difference? Find the entire collection at Fanatics, and click any image or link to see the full NFL collection of gear.
