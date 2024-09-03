2024 NFL Nike Pegasus 41, Where to buy your favorite NFL team's kicks today
By Kilty Cleary
Football fans, the 2024-2025 NFL season is almost here, and Nike has just the thing to get you hyped for the season.
They are introducing the Nike Pegasus 41 NFL collection—a lineup that combines the cutting-edge performance of the Pegasus with the pride of your favorite NFL team. Whether running miles or running the tailgate, these kicks are designed to keep you comfortable and stylish all season long.
The Nike Pegasus 41 NFL collection takes this fan-favorite shoe and decks it out in your team’s colors and logos, making it the perfect addition to your game-day gear.
When and Where to Get Them
The Nike Pegasus 41 "NFL" collection drops on Tuesday, September 3rd at 10 a.m. ET and will be available for $150 on Fanatics and select retailers. With all 32 NFL teams represented, you can find the perfect pair to match your game-day style.
Get your very own NFL Nike Pegasus 41 today by clicking on any of the images or links, or visit Fanatics to view the latest from the NFL collection.
We break out each team by their respective division below:
AFC East
Buffalo Bills:
Miami Dolphins:
New England Patriots:
New York Jets:
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens:
Cincinnati Bengals:
Cleveland Browns:
Pittsburgh Steelers:
AFC South
Houston Texans:
Indianapolis Colts:
Jacksonville Jaguars:
Tennessee Titans:
AFC West
Denver Broncos:
Kansas City Chiefs:
Las Vegas Raiders:
Los Angeles Chargers:
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys:
New York Giants:
Philadelphia Eagles:
Washington Commanders:
NFC North
Chicago Bears:
Detroit Lions:
Green Bay Packers:
Minnesota Vikings:
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons:
Carolina Panthers:
New Orleans Saints:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals:
Los Angeles Rams:
San Francisco 49ers:
Seattle Seahawks:
