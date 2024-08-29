2024 NCAA Nike Pegasus 41 Collection, Check out all the teams and get yours now
By Kilty Cleary
Get ready to kick off the school year and college football season in style because Nike is back with a fresh drop that’s all about collegiate pride—the NCAA x Nike Pegasus 41 collection. Whether you’re hitting the books or the stadium, these sneakers are designed to keep you comfortable while repping your favorite school in the most stylish way possible.
The Pegasus 41 is already a go-to for its sleek design and unbeatable comfort, but this time, Nike has taken it up a notch with a collegiate twist. Whether you’re a fan of the powerhouse SEC schools, historic HBCUs, or former Pac-12 legends, this collection has something for everyone. Each pair is a bold statement of school spirit, wrapped up in the perfect running shoe.
For athletes gearing up for the next challenge or fans eager to showcase their team pride, the NCAA x Nike Pegasus 41 collection delivers. These kicks aren’t just sneakers—they’re a statement of who you support and where you belong.
These will launch at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday morning on Fanatics. Don’t miss out—these are sure to fly off the shelves, and you’ll want to be first to grab a pair.
The NCAA x Nike Pegasus 41 collection is your ticket to stepping up your style with a dose of collegiate pride. So click on any photo or link to pick up a pair of your favorite team.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.