2024 NCAA Nike Air Max Solo Sneakers, check out your favorite team
The NCAA Nike Air Max Solo Sneakers have dropped, and it’s time to check out your favorite team’s fresh new kicks for the season.
By Kilty Cleary
College football fans, rejoice. The 2024-25 season is right around the corner and Nike is getting in on the excitement with their latest release of the 2024 NCAA Air Max Solo with 11 universities across the country.
While college football fans are still waiting for the NCAA Nike Air Pegasus 41 to drop, these are a nice addition to the sneakerhead collection.
Whether you're an Air Max fan, a sneakerhead on the hunt for the freshest kicks, or a die-hard college football fan, these sneakers are an absolute must-have to kick off the season in style.
Each sneaker is priced at $109.99 a pair and is available today.
Check out the sneakers below:
Alabama Crimson Tide Nike Air Max Solo
Florida Gators Nike Air Max Solo
Georgia Bulldogs Nike Air Max Solo
Michigan State Spartans Nike Air Max Solo
Michigan Wolverines Nike Air Max Solo
Ohio State Buckeyes Nike Air Max Solo
Oregon Ducks Nike Air Max Solo
Oregon State Beavers Nike Air Max Solo
Penn State Nittany Lions Nike Air Max Solo
Tennessee Volunteers Nike Air Max Solo
Texas Longhorns Nike Air Max Solo
Don't forget to pick up all your new NCAA gear before your team takes the field for the 2024-25 season.