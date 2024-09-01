2024 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic: Virginia State at Benedict, live stream, TV channel, how to watch
Watch the Virginia State Trojans take the field against the Benedict College Tigers in the prestigious Black College Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton.
By Kilty Cleary
The Virginia State University Trojans take on the Benedict College Tigers in the prestigious Black College Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio on Sunday afternoon. This historic matchup is set to showcase some of the best talent in HBCU football, with both teams eager to start their season on a high note.
Playing in Canton, the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, adds an extra layer of significance to this game. It’s not just about the action on the field—this game honors Black college football's rich history and legacy.
Tune into this year's game on the NFL Network and catch all the college football action on Sunday.
Watch: Virginia State vs. Benedict College Live
Virginia State University Trojans vs. Benedict College Tigers
- Date: Sunday, September 1
- Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)