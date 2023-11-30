The Big Lead

2023 Sports Media Awards Nominees

By Ryan Phillips

On Wednesday, December 6, The Big Lead will announce our annual sports media awards winners. Today we're releasing the list of nominees for each award.

The past 12 months have seen major changes to the world of sports media. Big names have changed places, big stories have broken and the landscape of the sports world remains ever-shifting. There have been amazing stories broken and told in print, video and online, while a number of personalities established themselves as vital pieces to the world of sports. With that in mind, here are the nominees for The Big Lead's 2023 Sports Media Awards.

Personality of the Year

Skip Bayless

Mina Kimes

Pat McAfee

Dave Portnoy

Shannon Sharpe

Stephen A. Smith

Best Play-by-Play Announcer

Adam Amin, FOX Sports

Joe Buck, ESPN

Ian Eagle, CBS & TNT

Kevin Harlan, CBS & TNT

Jason Benetti. FOX Sports

Beth Mowins, ESPN

Best In-Game Analyst

Doris Burke, ESPN

Kirk Herbstreit, Amazon/ESPN

Trevor Immelman, CBS

Robbie Hummel, NBC, FOX Sports, Big Ten Network

Greg Olsen, FOX Sports

Best Studio Host

Malika Andrews, NBA Today (ESPN)

Ernie Johnson, Inside the NBA (TNT)

Jamie Erdahl, Good Morning Football (NFL Network)

Joy Taylor, Speak (FOX Sports)

Scott Van Pelt, SportsCenter (ESPN)

Best Studio Analyst

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Amazon

Mina Kimes, ESPN

Urban Meyer, FOX Sports

Candace Parker, TNT

Kenny Smith, TNT

Insider of the Year

Nicole Auerbach, The Athletic

Shams Charania, The Athletic & Stadium

Andrew Marchand, New York Post

Jeff Passan, ESPN

Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN

Best Radio Show

The D.A. Show

The Pat McAfee Show

The Herd with Colin Cowherd

The Rich Eisen Show

Mad Dog Unleashed

Schein on Sports

Sportswriter of the Year

Nicole Auerbach, The Athletic

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic

Will Leitch, New York Magazine & Substack

Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer

Seth Wickersham & DVN Investigative Team, ESPN

Best Studio Show

First Take, ESPN

FOX NFL Sunday, FOX Sports

Good Morning Football, NFL Network

Inside the NBA, TNT

NFL Live, ESPN

NFL RedZone, NFL Network

Best Sports TV Series

Beckham, Netflix

Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Netflix

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets, HBO Sports

Quarterback, Netflix

Welcome to Wrexham, FX

Winning Time, Max

Best Live Event Coverage

2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, CBS and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports

2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament, ESPN

Super Bowl LVII, FOX Sports

2023 Women's World Cup, FOX Sports

Best Podcast

The Bill Simmons Podcast

The MMA Hour

Pablo Torre Finds Out

Pardon My Take

Talkin' Baseball

The Right Time With Bomani Jones

