2023 Sports Media Awards Nominees
On Wednesday, December 6, The Big Lead will announce our annual sports media awards winners. Today we're releasing the list of nominees for each award.
The past 12 months have seen major changes to the world of sports media. Big names have changed places, big stories have broken and the landscape of the sports world remains ever-shifting. There have been amazing stories broken and told in print, video and online, while a number of personalities established themselves as vital pieces to the world of sports. With that in mind, here are the nominees for The Big Lead's 2023 Sports Media Awards.
Personality of the Year
Skip Bayless
Mina Kimes
Pat McAfee
Dave Portnoy
Shannon Sharpe
Stephen A. Smith
Best Play-by-Play Announcer
Adam Amin, FOX Sports
Joe Buck, ESPN
Ian Eagle, CBS & TNT
Kevin Harlan, CBS & TNT
Jason Benetti. FOX Sports
Beth Mowins, ESPN
Best In-Game Analyst
Doris Burke, ESPN
Kirk Herbstreit, Amazon/ESPN
Trevor Immelman, CBS
Robbie Hummel, NBC, FOX Sports, Big Ten Network
Greg Olsen, FOX Sports
Best Studio Host
Malika Andrews, NBA Today (ESPN)
Ernie Johnson, Inside the NBA (TNT)
Jamie Erdahl, Good Morning Football (NFL Network)
Joy Taylor, Speak (FOX Sports)
Scott Van Pelt, SportsCenter (ESPN)
Best Studio Analyst
Ryan Fitzpatrick, Amazon
Mina Kimes, ESPN
Urban Meyer, FOX Sports
Candace Parker, TNT
Kenny Smith, TNT
Insider of the Year
Nicole Auerbach, The Athletic
Shams Charania, The Athletic & Stadium
Andrew Marchand, New York Post
Jeff Passan, ESPN
Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN
Best Radio Show
The D.A. Show
The Pat McAfee Show
The Herd with Colin Cowherd
The Rich Eisen Show
Mad Dog Unleashed
Schein on Sports
Sportswriter of the Year
Nicole Auerbach, The Athletic
Bruce Feldman, The Athletic
Will Leitch, New York Magazine & Substack
Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer
Seth Wickersham & DVN Investigative Team, ESPN
Best Studio Show
First Take, ESPN
FOX NFL Sunday, FOX Sports
Good Morning Football, NFL Network
Inside the NBA, TNT
NFL Live, ESPN
NFL RedZone, NFL Network
Best Sports TV Series
Beckham, Netflix
Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Netflix
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets, HBO Sports
Quarterback, Netflix
Welcome to Wrexham, FX
Winning Time, Max
Best Live Event Coverage
2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, CBS and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports
2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament, ESPN
Super Bowl LVII, FOX Sports
2023 Women's World Cup, FOX Sports
Best Podcast
The Bill Simmons Podcast
The MMA Hour
Pablo Torre Finds Out
Pardon My Take
Talkin' Baseball
The Right Time With Bomani Jones