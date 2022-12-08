2022 Sports Media Awards Nominees

The Big Lead
Ryan Phillips
On Tuesday, December 13, The Big Lead will announce our annual sports media awards winners. Today we're releasing the list of nominees for each award.

It was yet another great year in sports media and filled with endless drama. New shows popped up to grab our attention, big names found new homes and some great stories were told in print, video and online. Without further ado, here are the nominees for The Big Lead's 2022 Sports Media Awards.

Sports Media Personality of the Year

Pat McAfee

Troy Aikman

Al Michaels

Stephen A. Smith

Sage Steele

Joe Buck

Best Game Analyst

Jay Bilas, ESPN

Greg Olsen, Fox Sports

Cris Collinsworth, NBC

Bill Raftery, Fox Sports

Jeff Van Gundy, ESPN

Stu Holden, Fox Sports

Best Play-by-Play Announcer

Kevin Harlan, CBS

Mike Breen, ABC

Ian Eagle, CBS

Joe Buck, ESPN

Lisa Byington, Fox Sports

Newcomer of the Year

Hannah Keyser, Apple TV+

CJ McCollum, ESPN

Draymond Green, TNT

J.J. Redick, ESPN

Best Radio Show

The Herd with Colin Cowherd

The Pat McAfee Show

Schein on Sports

Best Podcast

Titus & Tate

Pardon My Take

The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

Insider of the Year

Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN

Shams Charania, The Athletic & Stadium

Jeff Passan, ESPN

Josina Anderson, CBS Sports

Adam Schefter, ESPN

Best Sports Blogger

Charlotte Wilder, Fox Sports

Jimmy Traina, Sports Illustrated

David Roth, Defector

Sports Writer of the Year

Peter King, Sports Illustrated

Brendan Quinn, The Athletic

Tyler Tynes, Los Angeles Times & GQ

Nicole Auerbach, The Athletic

Biggest Sports Media Acquisition

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, ESPN

Joe Buck, ESPN

Tom Brady, Fox Sports

Troy Aikman, ESPN

Best Studio Show

Good Morning Football, NFL Network

First Take, ESPN

Inside the NBA, TNT

MLB Tonight, MLB Network

NFL RedZone, NFL Network

Best Studio Host

Kyle Brandt, Good Morning Football

Molly Qerim, First Take

Ernie Johnson, Inside the NBA

Joy Taylor, Speak

Best Sports Television Series

The Captain, ESPN

Welcome to Wrexham, FX

Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Netflix

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, HBO Sports

