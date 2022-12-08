2022 Sports Media Awards Nominees
On Tuesday, December 13, The Big Lead will announce our annual sports media awards winners. Today we're releasing the list of nominees for each award.
It was yet another great year in sports media and filled with endless drama. New shows popped up to grab our attention, big names found new homes and some great stories were told in print, video and online. Without further ado, here are the nominees for The Big Lead's 2022 Sports Media Awards.
Sports Media Personality of the Year
Pat McAfee
Troy Aikman
Al Michaels
Stephen A. Smith
Sage Steele
Joe Buck
Best Game Analyst
Jay Bilas, ESPN
Greg Olsen, Fox Sports
Cris Collinsworth, NBC
Bill Raftery, Fox Sports
Jeff Van Gundy, ESPN
Stu Holden, Fox Sports
Best Play-by-Play Announcer
Kevin Harlan, CBS
Mike Breen, ABC
Ian Eagle, CBS
Joe Buck, ESPN
Lisa Byington, Fox Sports
Newcomer of the Year
Hannah Keyser, Apple TV+
CJ McCollum, ESPN
Draymond Green, TNT
J.J. Redick, ESPN
Best Radio Show
The Herd with Colin Cowherd
The Pat McAfee Show
Schein on Sports
Best Podcast
Titus & Tate
Pardon My Take
The Ryen Russillo Podcast
The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz
Insider of the Year
Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN
Shams Charania, The Athletic & Stadium
Jeff Passan, ESPN
Josina Anderson, CBS Sports
Adam Schefter, ESPN
Best Sports Blogger
Charlotte Wilder, Fox Sports
Jimmy Traina, Sports Illustrated
David Roth, Defector
Sports Writer of the Year
Peter King, Sports Illustrated
Brendan Quinn, The Athletic
Tyler Tynes, Los Angeles Times & GQ
Nicole Auerbach, The Athletic
Biggest Sports Media Acquisition
Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, ESPN
Joe Buck, ESPN
Tom Brady, Fox Sports
Troy Aikman, ESPN
Best Studio Show
Good Morning Football, NFL Network
First Take, ESPN
Inside the NBA, TNT
MLB Tonight, MLB Network
NFL RedZone, NFL Network
Best Studio Host
Kyle Brandt, Good Morning Football
Molly Qerim, First Take
Ernie Johnson, Inside the NBA
Joy Taylor, Speak
Best Sports Television Series
The Captain, ESPN
Welcome to Wrexham, FX
Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Netflix
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, HBO Sports