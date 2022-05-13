Roundup: 2022 NFL Schedule Released; Norm Macdonald's Secret Netflix Special; Mavs Force Game 7; Sixers Eliminated
ESPN re-signs Ros Gold-Onwude ... Here is the first image of the black hole at the center of the galaxy ... Biden gives grim outlook on what will happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned ... Greece bans LBTQ conversion therapy ... Comedian Andy Dick arrested in California ... Naomi Judd's daughter discusses circumstances of her death ... Biden administration cancels Alaska oil and gas lease sale ... Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to overturn sex trafficking conviction, manages to get a win anyway ... Kevin McCarthy subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee ... Dow falls again after wild trading session ... Laguna Beach wildfire destroys more than 20 homes ... Christopher Walken joins "Dune: Part Two" ... "In the Dark" to end after Season 4 ... Jerry Jeudy arrested in Colorado ... Patriots legend Gino Cappelletti dies at 89 ... Jim Irsay buys baseball signed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy ... Heat closed out the 76ers ... Mavs beat Suns, force Game 7 ...
Here's the full 2022 NFL schedule. [NFL]
Rich Strike will not run in the Preakness after winning the Kentucky Derby [New York Times]
A comprehensive review of Hacks Season 2 [Variety]
The Suns' pregame tunnel routine is "the greatest show on Earth" [ESPN]
In search of Chad Hugo [GQ]
Why MLB hitters can't hit [Sports Illustrated]
Becky Hammon feeling right at home in first head-coaching role [Fox Sports]
Norm Macdonald shot a secret Netflix special before he died [The Hollywood Reporter]
Cha Cha Real Smooth looks interesting.
Great news for video game nerds and zombie enthusiasts alike!
Another teenage romance movie.
Kendrick Lamar -- "King Kunta"