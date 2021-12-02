2021 Sports Media Awards Nominees

The Big Lead
On December 7, The Big Lead will announce our annual sports media awards winners. This year, for the first time, we've decided to preview that post by releasing our full list of nominees for each award.

There was stiff competition across the board as this was an incredible year across the sports media landscape. Without further ado, here are the nominees for The Big Lead's 2021 Sports Media Awards.

Sports Media Personality of the Year

Stephen A. Smith

Dan Le Batard

Maria Taylor

Mike Greenberg

Best Game Analyst

Kirk Herbstreit

Jeff Van Gundy

Daniel Cormier

Cris Collinsworth

Best Play-by-Play Announcer

Joe Buck

Brian Anderson

Ian Eagle

Kevin Harlan

Newcomer of the Year

Eli Manning

Drew Brees

Greg Olsen

Aqib Talib

Best Radio Show

The Pat McAfee Show

The Herd with Colin Cowherd

The Dan Patrick Show

Tiki and Tierney

Best Podcast

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

Pardon My Take

The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Lowe Post

Sports Illustrated Media Podcast

Insider of the Year

Adrian Wojnarowski

Shams Charania

Adam Schefter

Ariel Helwani

Most Versatile Sports Media Member

Pablo Torre

Mina Kimes

Best Sports Media Reporter

Andrew Marchand

John Ourand

Kevin Draper

Sportswriter of the Year

Jeff Passan

Seth Wickersham

Christine Brennan

Tyler Tynes

Sports Book Author of the Year

Mirin Fader

Seth Wickersham

Matt Sullivan

Biggest Sports Media Acquisition

Drew Brees

Peyton and Eli Manning

Maria Taylor

Ariel Helwani

Best Studio Show

Inside the NBA

Around the Horn

NFL RedZone

Big Noon Saturday

Best Sports Television Series

All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Last Chance U: Basketball

Winners will be announced by December 7 in these categories, plus several more, including Sports Media Event of the Year, Sports Meme of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

