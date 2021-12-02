2021 Sports Media Awards Nominees
On December 7, The Big Lead will announce our annual sports media awards winners. This year, for the first time, we've decided to preview that post by releasing our full list of nominees for each award.
There was stiff competition across the board as this was an incredible year across the sports media landscape. Without further ado, here are the nominees for The Big Lead's 2021 Sports Media Awards.
Sports Media Personality of the Year
Stephen A. Smith
Dan Le Batard
Maria Taylor
Mike Greenberg
Best Game Analyst
Kirk Herbstreit
Jeff Van Gundy
Daniel Cormier
Cris Collinsworth
Best Play-by-Play Announcer
Joe Buck
Brian Anderson
Ian Eagle
Kevin Harlan
Newcomer of the Year
Eli Manning
Drew Brees
Greg Olsen
Aqib Talib
Best Radio Show
The Pat McAfee Show
The Herd with Colin Cowherd
The Dan Patrick Show
Tiki and Tierney
Best Podcast
The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz
Pardon My Take
The Bill Simmons Podcast
The Lowe Post
Sports Illustrated Media Podcast
Insider of the Year
Adrian Wojnarowski
Shams Charania
Adam Schefter
Ariel Helwani
Most Versatile Sports Media Member
Pablo Torre
Mina Kimes
Best Sports Media Reporter
Andrew Marchand
John Ourand
Kevin Draper
Sportswriter of the Year
Jeff Passan
Seth Wickersham
Christine Brennan
Tyler Tynes
Sports Book Author of the Year
Mirin Fader
Seth Wickersham
Matt Sullivan
Biggest Sports Media Acquisition
Drew Brees
Peyton and Eli Manning
Maria Taylor
Ariel Helwani
Best Studio Show
Inside the NBA
Around the Horn
NFL RedZone
Big Noon Saturday
Best Sports Television Series
All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Last Chance U: Basketball
Winners will be announced by December 7 in these categories, plus several more, including Sports Media Event of the Year, Sports Meme of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award.