2021 NFL Regular Season Schedule Leaks UPDATED
The NFL has turned the release of its regular season schedule into highly anticipated content because it is a behemoth that knowns only one speed: pedal to the metal, casting the widest possible net and with broadcast partners parceling off little tidbits to achieve maximum cross-platform synergy. Not to sound jaded or cynical or anything. Because there is a certain type of excitement that comes with being able to write some matchups on a calendar and then circle the most intriguing ones while making plans to eat 24 wings and drink an equal amount of light beer to support the local professional football team.
Anyway, here is a running list of the leaks/well-timed releases in advance of the full NFL schedule being revealed in primetime:
Week 1: Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 8 p.m., NBC
The NFL season kicks off with a potential ratings boom as Dak Prescott and the Cowboys travel to Tampa to face Tom Brady and the Bucs.