2021 NFL Regular Season Schedule Leaks UPDATED

Kyle Koster
May 12, 2021, 9:40 AM EDT
Mark Brown/Getty Images
The NFL has turned the release of its regular season schedule into highly anticipated content because it is a behemoth that knowns only one speed: pedal to the metal, casting the widest possible net and with broadcast partners parceling off little tidbits to achieve maximum cross-platform synergy. Not to sound jaded or cynical or anything. Because there is a certain type of excitement that comes with being able to write some matchups on a calendar and then circle the most intriguing ones while making plans to eat 24 wings and drink an equal amount of light beer to support the local professional football team.

Anyway, here is a running list of the leaks/well-timed releases in advance of the full NFL schedule being revealed in primetime:

Week 1: Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 8 p.m., NBC

The NFL season kicks off with a potential ratings boom as Dak Prescott and the Cowboys travel to Tampa to face Tom Brady and the Bucs.

Week 1: Denver Broncos at New York Giants, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

Week 1: Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 1: Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Week 1: Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 1: Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 1: New York Jets at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 1: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 1: Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 1: Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 1: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 1: Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

Week 1: San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

Week 1: Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

Week 1: Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

Week 1: Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m., ESPN

Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons to have home games in London

NFL Thanksgiving Games

