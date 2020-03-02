Biggest Winners From the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 01 2020
The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is wrapping up and there were some fantastic performances that turned heads. With that in mind here's our look at the biggest winners from the 2020 combine.
Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
Wirfs was arguably the biggest winner at the combine this year. He measured in at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, the went out and showed off incredible athleticism. Wirfs played tackle at Iowa and could play either tackle spot or guard at the next level.
The big lineman turned in the best 40 time among offensive linemen this year (4.85), then set a record for his position with a 36.5-inch vertical jump, and tied the record with a 10-foot-1 broad jump. He also showed he could move well laterally in on-field drills and was impressive in the three-cone drill, turning in a 7.65-second performance.
It was a monster showing by Wirfs, who has clearly established himself as one of the best offensive linemen in the draft.
Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson
Simmons showed up and justified all the hype surrounding him. At 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds, he was a unique playmaker at Clemson. He proved why during athletic testing at the combine. He didn't participate in on-field drills, but he didn't need to.
Simmons proved to be a stellar athlete in just a few tests. He ran a 4.39-second 40, broke out a 39-inch vertical jump and had an 11-foot high jump. Those are freakish athletic numbers for a guy at 238 pounds. He's put himself solidly in the conversation as a top-five pick.
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
Taylor had fallen behind a few of the other running backs in this class as his season at Wisconsin wore on. There were concerns about his athleticism, but those got erased pretty quickly this weekend.
He measured in at 5-foot-10 and 226 pounds, then Taylor turned in a 4.39 40-yard dash. That opened some eyes, as did his 36-inch vertical jump and his work in on-field drills. He looked good in receiving drills, and seemed to be far more well-rounded than he looked in college. He's solidly in the first-round mix now.
Austin Jackson, OT, USC
Jackson is a late riser as a true junior who had a great season at USC. He has been a trendy pick to wind up at the back end of the first round over the past few months and he showed why this weekend.
Jackson measured in just under 6-foot-5 and weighed 322 pounds, then ran a 5.07 40 with a 1.73-second 10-yard split. That's some explosiveness, and he added to that with good performances in his vertical (31-inches) and broad (9-foot-7) jumps. In on-field drills he looked smooth and quick.
This was big for Jackson, who answered a lot of questions about what he can bring on the field.
Michael Turk, P, Arizona State
Turk is a punter who busted out 25 bench press reps. Yeah, he was definitely a winner.
Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
Becton is 6-foot-7 and weighed in at 364 pounds, making him the heaviest player in this year's draft. There were concerns initially that at his size, he wouldn't perform well in athletic testing. Those worries were allayed quickly.
Becton ran a 5.1 40-yard dash with a 1.80 10-yard split. It was a jaw-dropping result that put him among the fastest players weighing at least 340 pounds in combine history. Though he had to pull out of the rest of the weekend with a hamstring injury, the statement was made and Becton had proven that he belongs in the top half of the first round.
Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
Hurts showed up with a lot to prove at the combine, but he measured in at 6-foot-1 and 222 pounds and proved how athletic he is. He was the fastest quarterback with a 4.54 40, and he did well in other tests as well, with a 35-inch vertical.
The best part of Hurts' workout was his on-field drills. He looked smooth and stood up well against the other passers at the combine. Most importantly, his downfield throws looked solid. He
Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame
Claypool needed to have a good combine to stand out among a loaded wide receiver class. He did that and may have moved himself to the top of the second day of the draft.
The Notre Dame product measured in at 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds, then ran a 4.42 40-yard dash. He added 19 bench press reps and a 40.5-inch vertical as he crushed it in athletic testing.
Given his size and speed, Claypool might fit best as a hybrid receiver/tight end who could be a human matchup problem.