Biggest Losers From the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 01 2020
The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is wrapping up and there were some fantastic performances that turned heads. There were also some head-shaking performances that sent the stocks of some prospects plummeting. Here's our look at the biggest losers from the 2020 combine.
Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
Jake Fromm's measurements were pedestrian. His hand size (8 7/8 inches) was a red flag and his arm strength was nothing more than average in throwing drills. The deeper throws were a real problem for the Georgia quarterback as the ball often fluttered or didn't get driven down the field.
This was a huge missed opportunity for Fromm to shine with Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa not participating. Next to the other quarterbacks in this class, he looked ordinary and probably dropped a few rounds.
Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado
Shenault was one of college football's best playmakers over the past two seasons and many expected him to perform well at the combine. He wasn't all that impressive. Shenault weighed in at 227 pounds and ran a 4.58 40, which was on the low-end of what was expected.
Then we learned Shenault will undergo surgery to repair a core muscle injury that has bothered him for a while. He'll be out six to eight weeks, which basically takes him out of the pre-draft process. It was a disappointing result for a really good player.
Trey Adams, OT, Washington
Adams looked like a potential future No. 1 overall pick a few years ago, but after tearing an ACL and having back surgery in 2018, his profile tumbled. He measured in at 6-foot-8 and 318 pounds, but failed to perform well in testing.
Adams ran a snail-like 5.6 40-yard dash and his agility was awful during the on-field drill portion. His size and pedigree will probably get Adams drafted, but he needed a good showing at the combine to show himself as a legit prospect. He didn't get that.
Tony Jones, RB, Notre Dame
Jones is a big back, but to elevate himself he needed to show some burst and athleticism. He failed to do so.
Jones measured in at 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds, but ran a 4.68 40-yard dash. He didn't show much explosiveness with a 32.5-inch vertical and a 9-foot-11 broad jump. He looked stiff and unathletic compared to the other backs out there.
A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
Epenesa was a big-time playmaker for Iowa during his career and has long been penciled in as a mid first-round pick. He really struggled at the combine, though, turning in a 5.04 40-yard dash, then not showing next-level explosion in other drills. His 32.5-inch vertical was solid and his 9.9-inch broad jump was decent as well, but he didn't "wow" anyone.
At 275 pounds, a defensive end should be able to run faster than a 5.0 in the 40. He took a serious hit by running so slowly.
Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
McKinney's performance probably won't hurt him too much, because he was reportedly battling cramps. That doesn't change that fact that he had a poor showing in Indianapolis.
McKinney's two runs in the 40 clocked in at 4.66 and 4.71, which were terrible results. At 6-feet and 201 pounds, he needed to be far faster. McKinney was clearly upset with himself and he'll have a chance to improve on his showing at Alabama's pro day.