2020 NFL Mock Draft: Free Agency Leads to Major Shake-ups
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 24 2020
NFL free agency is largely behind us, as virtually all of the big-name players have found new homes. With those moves done, team priorities and needs have changed for April's draft. With that in mind, here's our latest 2020 NFL Mock Draft.
1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
At 6-foot-4 and 216 pounds, Burrow has the size and arm strength to make all the throws. He is highly accurate and would fit in head coach Zac Taylor's system that relies heavily on pinpoint passing. Burrow showed what he can do while leading LSU to a national title and saved his best performances for the biggest stages. The Ohio native is a no-brainer at No. 1.
2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State
Rumors have suggested Washington could take a quarterback here or look to trade down, but with Chase Young on the board, they're going all-in on a stud edge rusher. At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, Young has great size and quickness off the edge and can absolutely take over games. Young finished the season with 16.5 sacks and six forced fumbles to cap a first team All-American campaign.
3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
This is prime position for a trade up to land Tua Tagovailoa. But in a no-trades mock draft, they have to make a pick. With this board and following the Darius Slay trade, I have them taking Jeff Okudah here.
Okudah is the best corner in the country by a considerable margin. He has the upside of a shutdown guy, which is exactly what the Lions need. A unanimous first team All-American in 2019, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound corner is an elite, lockdown guy a defense can build around.
4. New York Giants: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
The Giants need to protect young quarterback Daniel Jones and after Wirfs dominated the combine, there's no reason to look anywhere else. Wirfs played right tackle for Iowa in 2019 and absolutely mauled the opposition. He might be able to shift to the left side, but if not, he's still one of the best tackles in this year's class. At 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, he has the size to be an anchor at either tackle position or -- at worst -- he could slide inside to guard.
5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Miami stays put and gets its long-term solution at quarterback. Tagovailoa displays elite accuracy, can move really well in the pocket and has enough arm to make all the throws. When healthy this year, he was better than his outstanding 2018 campaign. If he can recover from the hip injury he suffered late in the 2019 season, he could very well end up the top quarterback in this class.
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
The Chargers appear to be set to stick with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback in 2020, but there needs to be a long-term plan. With the other top signal-callers gone, Herbert is the best option left to fill that void. Herbert has the size (6-foot-6, 236 pounds) and physical tools to be a legitimate franchise quarterback, but needs to iron out accuracy and consistency concerns.
7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
New head coach Matt Rhule needs a transcendent player to mark his first draft and give the Panthers' defense a boost. He'll get that guy here. Simmons tore up the combine, showing explosive athleticism that matched the incredible playmaking skills we saw during his time at Clemson. He is an awkward position fit as a 6-foot-4, 238-pound converted safety, but he just makes things happen on defense.
8. Arizona Cardinals: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
The Cardinals got Kyler Murray a receiver in the DeAndre Hopkins trade, so now they'll beef up the offensive line by landing an absolute monster of a lineman. Becton shocked observers with his athleticism at the combine, running a 5.10 40-yard dash with a 1.80 split despite measuring in at 6-foot-7 and 364 pounds. He's enormous and has quick feet and great hands and technique even with his massive size.
The Cardinals just inked D.J. Humphries to a big extension but he's been wildly inconsistent during his five-year career. Becton could start his career on the right side and slide over if Humphries falters.
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
The Jaguars need help on defense after losing so much talent over the past two years. They get a boost here. Derrick Brown has the most potential as an interior disruptor in this class. Auburn's best defender is 6-foot-5 and 326 pounds of raw talent who is starting to translate all that potential to production. A unanimous All-American and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, Brown also showed well at the combine. He has the raw ability to wind up as a perennial All-Pro if he continues his rapid development.
10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
The Browns need to continue upgrading their offensive line and they get a good player with big upside here. Wills is a big, strong tackle at 6-foot-4, 312 pounds. He's athletic and a bull in the run game. He could fit at either tackle spot or even guard if needed. He's been rising since midseason and many have him tabbed as the best offensive lineman in the draft.
11. New York Jets: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
The Jets have multiple needs, but they'll opt to stay practical here and go with a solid, steady tackle prospect to protect Sam Darnold. Thomas is among the best tackle prospects in the draft and at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, he can be dominant on the blind side for a long time. He has long arms, is a road grader in the run game and has become a much better pass protector. There's still more talent to mine here as well.
12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
Jon Gruden loves receivers with big-play potential, so he'll have no trouble making this pick. Lamb is a big-time athlete who exploded this season as Oklahoma's No.1 wideout. He finished the season with 62 catches for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns, good for an average of 21.4 yards per reception. At 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds, he has the size and playmaking skills to make an immediate impact in the NFL.
13. San Francisco 49ers (via Indianapolis): Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
The 49ers need to upgrade their perimeter playmakers for Jimmy Garoppolo, and they get the best technician in the draft at receiver here. Jeudy has decent size (6-foot-1, 193 pounds), solid speed and is one of the best route runners to enter the draft in years. When the 49ers traded DeForest Buckner to the Colts for this pick, they were looking to make it count. They do that here.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
The Bucs had a ton of problems on pass defense in 2019, and they have to start fixing that. Henderson is as smooth as they come at the cornerback position and has the size (6-foot-1, 204) to take on any type of receiver. He's a pure cover guy, so don't expect a ton of help in the run game, but he has elite coverage ability and could go higher than this depending on how his measurables pan out.
15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
The Broncos need playmakers. They signed Melvin Gordon to pair with Phillip Lindsay in the backfield, but they need to find someone who can making things happen on the perimeter. Ruggs is only 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds, but he's one of the fastest players I've ever seen on film. He has blazing speed that changes defensive schemes even when he doesn't touch the ball. As a bonus, he also has the ability to take a short pass to the house on every play.
16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
The Falcons added Dante Fowler this offseason, but they still need more punch off the edge. Chaisson needs to add a little bulk to his 6-foot-3, 254-pound frame, but the first-team All-SEC selection was a consistent contributor on the Tigers' fantastic defense and got better as the year progressed. He's got a ton of upside despite being just a redshirt sophomore.
17. Dallas Cowboys: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
The Cowboys really need to find help for their secondary, but they simply can't pass up a steal like this. Kinlaw is a monster on the defensive line and is a scary customer to deal with. At 6-foot-5 and 324 pounds, Kinlaw is already an outstanding run defender and has shown flashes as a pass rusher in 2019. The former junior college standout was a first-team All-SEC selection this season. He could make an instant impact as a rookie next to newest Cowboy Gerald McCoy.
18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh): Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
Head coach Brian Flores knows the value of having a field general at the back of his defense and he'll get one here. McKinney was excellent in 2019, making 95 tackles, forcing four fumbles, and intercepting three passes. At 6-foot and 201 pounds, the junior can do everything in the secondary and became Alabama's best defender as the year went along.
19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
The Raiders need to stock up on defensive playmakers, Murray is a sideline-to-sideline inside linebacker who will change the interior of the defense. He's big (6-foot-2, 241 pounds) with outstanding athleticism and speed for his size. He ran a 4.52 40 at the combine, has a knack for finding the ball and should be able to improve in coverage. He'll be a fan-favorite in Las Vegas.
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via LA Rams): Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
With Jalen Ramsey gone, the Jaguars have a huge hole in their secondary. Diggs is a big corner (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) who looks like he could be special in man-to-man coverage. The younger brother of Stefon, this Alabama product is also an excellent tackler.
21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
Philadelphia's biggest need is beefing up Carson Wentz's receiving corps, and they find a reliable, all-around weapon here. Jefferson is a guy who raised his stock big-time this past year at LSU. At 6-foot-1 and 202 pounds, what he lacks in elite physical tools he makes up for in polish. He has good size and decent speed, but his best attribute is finding a way to get open. He ran a 4.43 40 at the combine, which solidified his status as a first rounder.
22. Minnesota Vikings (via Buffalo): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
The Vikings need help in the secondary, specifically at cornerback. Fulton is an aggressive corner with decent size (6-foot, 197 pounds) and a knack for making plays on the ball. He held up well against elite competition in the National Championship Game despite being targeted by Clemson regularly, then ran a 4.46 40 at the combine. Both of those performances confirmed what we thought we knew about him.
23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
Tom Brady is gone and Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer likely don't represent the future Bill Belichick has in mind. So he goes big here, swinging for the fences on arguably the most physically-gifted quarterback in the draft. Love has prototypical size (6-foot-4, 224) for an NFL quarterback along with a big arm. He blew up as sophomore, throwing for 32 touchdowns and six interceptions at Utah State. But he took a step back as a junior, as his numbers dipped and he led FBS in interceptions with 17. Still, the raw tools are there and his teammates didn't help him much.
This is a gamble, but it would be a gamble based on Love's immense upside.
24. New Orleans Saints: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
The Saints badly need to find a playmaker at receiver to help take pressure off of Michael Thomas even after inking Emmanuel Sanders in free agency. Aiyuk had a big breakout for the Sun Devils in 2019 showing incredible open-field playmaking ability. At 6-foot and 205 pounds he, ran a 4.5 at the combine. He has great hands and offers something different across from a guy like Thomas.
25. Minnesota Vikings: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
After trading Stefon Diggs, the Vikings have a glaring need on the perimeter that they'll need to fill here. Higgins is a big (6-foot-4, 216), explosive playmaker who can wreak havoc on opposing secondaries. He is also a huge red-zone threat and has a knack for finding the end zone.
26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston): Austin Jackson, OT, USC
After taking Tagovailoa with Miami's first pick, it's time to get him some protection. The Dolphins traded Laremy Tunsil to the Texans last August. They'll finally replace him here. Jackson has been a rising star in this draft class due to his athleticism and technique, paired with his 6-foot-5, 322-pound frame. He backed all of that up with an excellent showing at the combine. The first team All-Pac-12 selection should make an excellent blindside protector.
27. Seattle Seahawks: Tyler Biadasz, G/C, Wisconsin
The Seahawks have needed to address their woeful offensive line for years, so they start here. Biadasz is an excellent run-blocker on the interior who can also pass protect. He needs to continue to improve after 2019 showed some holes in his game, but this 6-foot-4, 314-pounder is the best interior lineman in the draft.
28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
The Ravens need to beef up their linebacking corps and Queen is a good fit. He's a tad undersized at 6-foot and 229 pounds, but he ran a blistering 4.5 40 at the combine and showed good athleticism. In his first year as a full-time starter he was a huge part of LSU's fantastic defense and got better as the season went along. He makes things happen and is a tackling machine-- just what the Ravens need.
29. Tennessee Titans: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
The Titans lost Jack Conklin in free agency, so they have a hole to fill at tackle. They land Jones here with the hope that he can replace Conklin on the right side. He played left tackle in college but should be a fine fit on the right side. At 6-foot-5 and 319 pounds, he showed great feet and agility at the combine.
30. Green Bay Packers: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
The Packers need to find someone who can catch the ball consistently across from Davante Adams. Mims is a fast-riser who was a combine darling. At 6-foot-3 and 207 pounds, the Baylor product ran a 4.38 40 and showed incredible all-around athleticism. Mature and well-rounded, Mims caught 66 passes for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior in 2019.
31. San Francisco 49ers: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
The 49ers need to start reshaping its secondary as it ages. Terrell is a long, athletic corner that had a fantastic showing at the combine. At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds he ran a 4.42 40. A first team All-ACC selection this year, he was another key part of Clemson's stellar defense.
32. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
The Chiefs have a ton of needs, but the lack of a consistent running game is a big problem. At 5-foot-8 and 212 pounds, Swift can plow over defenders or run by them. He's a dual-threat out of the backfield and is scheme-versatile. Swift's ability to get to full speed quickly is elite and his one-cut running style fits the modern NFL, as well as Andy Reid's offense.