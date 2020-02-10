2017 NFL Mock Draft: 4 QBs and 4 RBs in Offense-Heavy 1st Round
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Our first 2017 mock draft was in May, after the 2016 NFL Draft was complete. A lot has changed. Our 2nd 2017 NFL Mock draft was in November, as the college season unfolded and the NFL season took shape. When the regular season was complete, we revealed our 3rd Mock Draft. The 4th mock draft was in March, and this is the last one. Yes, we’ll have a 2018 mock draft Friday.
1. Cleveland: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M. No change.
2. San Francisco: Solomon Thomas, Edge, Stanford. Felt smart putting him 14th back in November, before the other draft pundits were that high on him, but that bowl game against Trubisky and UNC cemented his top 10 status.
3. Chicago: Jonathan Allen, DT/DE, Alabama. Allen + Goldman + Floyd is the start of a nice defensive line.
4. Jacksonville: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU. He’s not going to have an Ezekiel Elliott-level impact, nor does he have the career trajectory. But he’ll certainly help sell some season ticket packages.
5. Tennessee (via LA): Malik Hooker, DB, Ohio State. As much as I love Mike Williams of Clemson, I’m finally backing off the Titans taking him here. So obviously, that means he’ll go here.
6. New York Jets: Jamal Adams, S, LSU. It’s always heart-over-head with the Jets, and the hope is that Adams is here. He probably won’t be. In which case, I’d swing for the fences with McCaffrey.
7. LA Chargers: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson. Will be a very good shape for the next decade with emerging TE Hunter Henry and Williams.
8. Carolina: OJ Howard, TE, Alabama. Curveball? Greg Olsen is an ox – he hasn’t missed a game in nine years – but he is 32. Howard can be their TE of the future – and for now, can split out wide and be a mismatch for corners. Olsen, Benjamin and Howard is a large group of pass-catchers.
9. Cincinnati: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama. I’m not nearly as high on him as others, but given his sketchy-at-times resume, he’ll be a perfect fit with the defense-needy Bengals.
10. Buffalo: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina. Only drafted one QB in the last three years (Cardale Jones, 4th round, 2015). No need to start not-yet-ready Trubisky in 2017.
11. New Orleans: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State. Whether they get Malcolm Butler or not, Lattimore makes sense, even with Delvin Breaux (undrafted!) coming back from injury.
12. Cleveland (via Philadelphia): DeShaun Watson, QB, Clemson. No change.
13 Arizona: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan. Michael Floyd is gone, Larry Fitzgerald is 33 and has one more year left, and yes there are QB issues, but Davis would help solve all of them.
14. Philadelphia (via Minnesota): Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford. Believe Jets should consider him at 6, think he’ll be in play at 8 and 11, and Browns fans may not be happy they pass on him at 12.
15. Indianapolis: Derek Barnett, Edge. Tennessee. Would be a major win if a great pass rusher like Barnett fell this far. Feels like this pick has to be edge rusher, CB or OL.
16. Baltimore: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin. Ozzie Newsome drafted a lineman from Wisconsin (Ricky Wagner) in 2013 and just lost him to FA.
17. Washington: Dalvin Cook, RB, FSU. Anywhere after 14 feels like a steal. From Alfred Morris to Matt Jones to Fat Rob Kelley, instability has been an issue at the position. Cook ends those concerns.
18. Tennessee: John Ross, WR, Washington. Not the possession WR they need, but with Mariota excelling in play action and on deep passes last year, Ross would have an immediate impact.
19. Tampa Bay: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State. One starter is Brent Grimes who turns 34 in July. Bonus: Hard Knocks drama at starting CB, combined with combustible wife. Win!
20. Denver: Garett Bolles, OL, Utah. Pick an offensive lineman out of a hat, and that makes the most sense.
21. Detroit: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama. I have made good arguments for RB in the past, but the smart move would be to help that secondary.
22. Miami: Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky. Ryan Tannehill had a strong year despite ranking near the bottom of the league in adjusted sack rate allowed.
23. New York Giants: David Njoku TE, Miami. Have had them slotted for an OL for months, but I’m rolling with a guy who has never appeared in any of my mock drafts. Am I getting smokescreened? That always ends well.
24. Oakland: Adoree Jackson, CB, USC. Dynamic in the return game, and a very good cornerback.
25. Houston: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame. He’s said a lot in the last week. Contrast that with Christian McCaffrey shutting down everything. Hmmm. Wonderlic leader!
26 Seattle: Jabrill Peppers, DB, Michigan. Between the doesn’t-have-a-position and the alleged failed pee test at the combine, he’s perfect for the Seahawks.
27. Kansas City: Pat Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech. Reminder: I wouldn’t do this. But we know Andy Reid loves QBs in the draft. I hate caving to groupthink with Mahomes in the first round. Obviously, this now means it won’t happen.
28 Dallas: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple. Feels like a cornerback (when Nolan Carroll is your #2 CB …) or a pass rusher.
29. Green Bay: Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma. No change.
30. Pittsburgh: Kevin King, CB, Washington. This has been a recurring them for what, four years now?
31. Atlanta: Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA. The pass rush was inept at times, relying heavily upon Vic Beasley.
32. New Orleans: TJ Watt, Edge, Wisconsin. The Saints would get an ‘A’ for sure if they landed a top-flight CB and pass rusher in the first round. Then again, you basically have to be the Browns to screw up two first round picks.