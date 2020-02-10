The Big LeadThe Big Lead
2014 NFL Draft: 56 Prospects with Fantastic Instagram Pages

By victor.test | Feb 10 2020

Multiple league sources tell The Big Lead that the NFL Draft begins tonight. Accordingly, some of them are going to post Instagram photos in weird suits, document ecstatic reactions of adorable children, and post other endearing images. ZANY!

To help prepare you for the occasion, we’ve gone through the accounts of players likely to be chosen in the first three rounds, weeded out the boring Instagrammers, and curated this list. Enjoy.

Jadeveon Clowney, DE South Carolina

Sammy Watkins, WR Clemson

Johnny Manziel, QB Texas A&M

Mike Evans, WR Texas A&M

Me and @jmanziel2 warming up

Blake Bortles, QB Central Florida

Eric Ebron, TE North Carolina

Anthony Barr, LB UCLA

Justin Gilbert, CB Oklahoma State

Haha Clinton-Dix, S Alabama

Darqueeze Dennard, CB Michigan State

Ra’Shede Hageman, DT/DE Minnesota

Odell Beckham Jr., WR LSU

The love of my life.... #MaDukes

Derek Carr, QB Fresno State

Chillin with my 2 boys! #dallas #brucewayne #tryUs

CJ Mosley, LB Alabama

Marqise Lee, WR USC

Ryan Shazier, LB Ohio State

Louis Nix III, NT Notre Dame

Cody Latimer, WR Indiana

Morgan Moses, OT Virginia

Teddy Bridgewater, QB Louisville

Bradley Roby, CB Ohio State

Jason Verrett, CB TCU

Stephon Tuitt, DE Notre Dame

Calvin Pryor, S Louisville

Timmy Jernigan, DT Florida State

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB Eastern Illinois

The lil man rockin the sweater vest

Kony Ealy, DE Missouri

Dee Ford, LB Auburn

Jace Amaro, TE Texas Tech

Allen Robinson, WR Penn State

Carlos Hyde, RB Ohio State

Troy Niklas, TE Notre Dame

Keith McGill, CB Utah

Paul Richardson, WR Colorado

Austin Sefarian-Jenkins, TE Washington

Donte Moncrief, WR Mississippi

Tre Mason, RB Auburn

Dontae Johnson, CB/S NC State

Bruce Ellington, WR South Carolina

Jeremy Hill, RB LSU

Cyrus Kouandjio, OT Alabama

Tbt

Kareem Martin, DE North Carolina

Dominique Easley, DT/DE Florida

Trent Murphy, LB Stanford

Terrence Brooks, S Florida State

Jordan Tripp, LB Montana

Robert Herron, WR Wyoming

Cyril Richardson, OL Baylor

Weston Richburg, C Colorado State

Martavis Bryant, WR Clemson

E.J Gaines, CB Missouri

William Turner, OT North Dakota State

Beans passed out at the game

Jarvis Landry, WR LSU

Christian Kirksey, LB Iowa

Dakota Dozier, OL Furman

@mattsolo43 chillin

Bishop Sankey, RB Washington