15 Best NFL Free Agents in 2020 By William Pitts | Dec 29 2019 Broncos LB Von Miller. | Bart Young/Getty Images

Drew Brees - QB, New Orleans Saints

It's weird to think of Drew Brees in a uniform other than the Saints, though he did start his career with the Chargers. His contract is up at the end of the year, so there is a chance, however minute, that he might end it elsewhere too. Even at age 41, Brees has put out no hints of retirement anytime soon whether he wins the Super Bowl or not, and after another record-smashing season, plenty of teams will pay top dollar for him.

Dak Prescott - QB, Dallas Cowboys

One of the most inescapable stories hovering over this season is the saga of Dak Prescott's contract. Every rise and fall in Prescott's performance has been followed by questions of whether he's worth the $30-$40 million he may or may not be seeking. Unfortunately, despite Prescott throwing for 300 yards in each of the last two games, the Cowboys' three-game losing streak has given the doubters all the fire they need. Regardless of how his team has played lately, there's no doubt that Prescott will get a big payday somewhere, if not Dallas.

Amari Cooper - WR, Dallas Cowboys

Prescott isn't the only one on the team who will be hard to retain next season - wide receiver Amari Cooper's contract expires after the season. However, with the earlier signing of Ezekiel Elliott to a contract worth $15 million annually over six years, there may not be enough room on the team for both receiver and quarterback. With uncertainty about the status of their head coach, player contracts have suddenly become a non-issue in Dallas. Even on a sinking Cowboys team, Cooper is still on top of his game, with a career-high and team-leading eight touchdown receptions.

Tom Brady - QB, New England Patriots

The thought of Tom Brady playing in another jersey is unthinkable, but hey, Brett Favre played for the Vikings and Jets, Joe Montana played for the Chiefs and Johnny Unitas played for the Chargers, so it happens. Rumors have linked Tom Brady to a possible move west to the Los Angeles Chargers after his current Patriots contract runs out. This would make sense - his off-season home and personal trainer are nearby. Of course, retirement isn't exactly out of the question either.

A.J. Green - WR, Cincinnati Bengals

For years, Green was the go-to weapon for Andy Dalton as the Bengals remained a playoff contender, reaching seven consecutive Pro Bowls. Unfortunately, he missed the entire 2019 season with an ankle injury, despite he and his team holding out hope that he could at least make one start. This year's Bengals team had more problems than just Green's absence, but this certainly didn't help. Regardless, his past performance will still earn him consideration from the rest of the NFL as he enters free agency at the end of the season.

Von Miller - LB, Denver Broncos

After another disappointing season, the Broncos are going into full rebuild mode, which means dismantling the last scrap of the team's Super Bowl glory days. Miller is 31, but tied for the team lead in sacks with seven, so he still has some gas left in the tank.

Michael Brockers - DT, Los Angeles Rams

Last week, the Los Angeles Rams were officially eliminated from postseason contention, paving the way for a potential overhaul of the roster. Brockers, one of the longest-tenured players on the roster, could be one of several players forced out by the salary cap crunch, even after a season where he posted a career-high 61 tackles.

Dante Fowler Jr. - LB, Los Angeles Rams

Another potential cap casualty for the Rams is Fowler, who took a one-year, $12 million contract last season rather than a longer deal. He proved to be worth every cent, racking up a career-high 11.5 sacks as well as 56 tackles. Unfortunately, the Rams may not have enough cap space to keep him, Brockers, and Fowler's former Jaguars teammate Jalen Ramsey all at the same time.

Jadeveon Clowney - DE, Seattle Seahawks

While Clowney's time so far in Seattle has been somewhat of a disappointment numbers-wise, it may be more a case of guilt by association than anything - the Seahawks have the third-fewest sacks in the NFL (26), of which Clowney has three. Against San Francisco, he showed why the Seahawks traded for him to begin with, as he landed five hits on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, as well as forced and recovered a fumble in the Week 10 win. The Seahawks assumed the final year remaining on Clowney's Texans contract after the trade. After that he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Danny Amendola - WR, Detroit Lions

This Patriots import has been a bright spot on an otherwise disappointing Lions team. Heading into the final game, Amendola is on pace for a career high in receiving yards - pretty impressive, considering he's played most of the season without Matthew Stafford throwing to him.

Philip Rivers - QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Rivers and the Chargers appear headed for a breakup following a disappointing 2019 season. His level of play and relationship with head coach Anthony Lynn deteriorated, and he came dangerously close to being benched mid-season. If he does leave the Chargers, it will break a streak of 235 consecutive starts for the same team.

Emmanuel Sanders - WR, San Francisco 49ers

A mid-season addition from Denver, Sanders has been a key contributor to the 49ers offense. His breakout performance came in Week 14, where he caught seven passes for 157 yards and a touchdown. The 49ers assumed what remained of Sanders' contract with Denver, after which he becomes an unrestricted free agent. In a land where talented wide receivers are rare, Sanders will make a fine addition to any team.

Everson Griffen - LB, Minnesota Vikings

Originally, Griffen was signed through the 2022 season. However, that contract included a clause that voided the final three years of the contract if he finished with six or more sacks in 2019. Griffen has eight entering Week 17. It's most likely that Griffen will simply re-negotiate a more lucrative deal with Minnesota, but the circumstances of how he became a free agent are sure to attract interest from other teams.

Randall Cobb - WR, Dallas Cowboys

The forgotten Cowboys wide receiver, Cobb signed a one-year contract with Dallas in March. This season, he's been an effective slot receiver alongside Cooper and Michael Gallup, and is third on the team in receiving, including two straight 100-yard games against Minnesota and Detroit.

Jameis Winston - QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Winston is genuinely one of the most entertaining quarterbacks in the NFL for all of the right and wrong reasons, and this season showcased why. He threw 30 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He's capable of some of the best throws you will ever see and some of the worst. It's hard to tell whether he's dragging down the Buccaneers, or whether he's the only one keeping the Bucs as high as they are now. Thankfully, under the direction of Bruce Arians, those good throws are becoming more and more frequent, which should increase his free agent value.