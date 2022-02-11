10 Twitter Accounts You Need to Follow During Super Bowl LVI
Super Bowl LVI is upon us. While the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals take center stage on the field at SoFi Stadium, there will also be a ton of action going on off the field. Twitter is an amazing place to be during major sporting events and that includes the NFL's marquee showcase. We've compiled a list of all the accounts you need to follow during the big game.
Darren Rovell, The Action Network (@DarrenRovell)
No matter what you think of Rovell, there's no doubt the Super Bowl is when he hits "peak Rovell." He'll have tons of insight into the game and everything surrounding it throughout the day.
Mina Kimes, ESPN (@MinaKimes)
Kimes has become an invaluable part of ESPN's NFL coverage with her work on NFL Live. She tweets insight during games as well and her feed is certain to be a can't-miss during the Super Bowl.
Jourdan Rodrigue, The Athletic (@JourdanRodrigue)
Rodrigue is the Los Angeles Rams beat writer for The Athletic and has written some excellent stories in the lead up to the big game. Her profile on Jalen Ramsey from early January is definitely worth a read. Rodrigue will almost certainly have great insight from a Rams perspective throughout the game.
Kelsey Conway, Cincinnati Enquirer (@KelseyLConway)
Conway is the Bengals beat writer for the Cincinnati Enquirer and has provided excellent insight on the team this season. Her story on Cincinnati's underrated defense is a great primer for the Super Bowl.
Brian Baldinger, NFL Network (@BaldyNFL)
Baldinger is a former offensive lineman who provides excellent analysis both on the fly and in the aftermath of games.
Adam Schefter, ESPN (@Adam Schefter)
If you want inside info on the NFL, Schefter is always your best bet. He'll likely be first on all the latest news leading up, during and after the big game.
Ian Rapoport, NFL Network (@RapSheet)
Another insider who will have the latest updates throughout the big game, Rapoport is a must-follow.
Andrew Marchand, New York Post (@AndrewMarchand)
If you want to know anything concerning the media angle of the Super Bowl, Marchand is the only guy you need to follow. He'll have all the information on the broadcast, the broadcasters and more.
NFL (@NFL)
This seems obvious, but if you miss any big plays or want to see any highlights, the NFL's Twitter account is the place to find them.
Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats)
Need up-to-date information and every possible statistical angle of the game, look no further. Next Gen Stats churns out tons of useful information throughout games to keep you informed on a deeper level.