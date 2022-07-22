$10 Million Dollar Club: Charles Barkley
Top-end broadcasting salaries have skyrocketed over the past few years as everyone looks to follow in the footsteps of Tony Romo. With live sports rights being some of the most valuable real estate around, broadcasting partners are suddenly willing to pay whatever it costs for the biggest names. A select few have seen their compensation rise into eight-figure territory. They are members of an exclusive group: The $10 Million Club.
Charles Barkley TNT Contract
Charles Barkley is currently in discussions with LIV Golf about a potential role in their future broadcasts. In a story about Barkley agreeing to play in a LIV pro-am while talks continue, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post says that multiple sources have told him Barkley is currently on a three-year, $30 million deal with Turner. Apparently, that's not enough for the one to two nights a week Barkley works during basketball season.
Why He's Paid the Big Bucks
Charles Barkley has been a cornerstone of Inside the NBA since 2000. Somewhere along the way Barkley, along with Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith, turned Inside into the best studio show in television history. They won five Emmys for Best Studio show between 2002 and 2009. They've collected five more nominations, one more win and one Shaq since then, but have remained a must-watch for basketball fans. Barkley is arguably the biggest reason.
In addition to the NBA, Barkley has also become a regular part of Turner's March Madness coverage. While he isn't as well-versed in the modern college game, he has become ubiquitous with the tournament through his studio work and neverending ad campaigns. While Turner isn't paying him to be in nonstop ads, his portfolio is a reminder of just how big a star he is. Worth every bit of that $10 million a year for Turner and who knows how much to LIV. Especially, if they have found someone willing to stand up and proclaim all money dirty.