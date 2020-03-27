10 Best NFL Free Agents Remaining
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 27 2020
We're just a little more than a week into NFL free agency and most of the available players have found new homes. Still, quality targets remain on the market. Here's our list of the 10 best players available.
1. Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE
As has been the case with Jadeveon Clowney throughout his career, his numbers didn't match his talent level in 2019 with the Seahawks. He managed just 31 tackles and three sacks in 13 games. That said, the 27-year-old three-time Pro Bowler can be a force off the edge given his size (6-foot-5), 255 pounds) and ridiculous athleticism.
Someone will snag him soon, but it likely won't be for the $20 million per year he's seeking.
2. Jameis Winston, QB
Winston is ranked this high because of his youth and the value of the quarterback position in the modern NFL. The 26-year-old led the NFL in passing yards in 2019 (5,109) and was second in touchdown passes (33), but also threw an insane 30 interceptions while completing only 60.7 percent of his passes for 8.2 yards per attempt. He truly had one of the most bizarre seasons in NFL history. But he's young, has a good arm, can be outstanding when he makes good decisions and has some things you simply can't teach. Obviously, there's a lot of bad to work through as well. He's a major project.
Winston will likely be signed as a backup and have a chance to earn a starting role. But he'll need to prove himself and stop throwing the ball to the other team.
3. Jason Peters, OT
Peters is still trying to stick around. The 38-year-old is a nine-time Pro Bowler and a six-time All-Pro who is still ready to play. Obviously he's a one-year contract guy at this point due to his age and injury history, but he's only missed three games over the last two seasons and is probably good for one more solid season on the blind side.
4. Everson Griffen, EDGE
Griffen opted to hit free agency by declining an option on his contract. He was a Pro Bowler in 2019 and has been a rock for the Vikings, save for a few weeks in 2018 when he stepped away to deal with his mental health. The 10-year veteran is 32 and still an effective player on the edge. He has a few more years left and should have plenty of interest.
5. Cam Newton, QB
It's crazy to think Newton is only 30 considering how many view his career as essentially over. The former MVP has struggled with injuries for a few years now and has seen his performance suffer as a result. He missed the final 14 games of the 2019 season after missing the final two games of 2018. If he can prove he's fully healthy, he may get signed as a starter for 2020, but it's far more likely he'll be signed with a chance to compete for a starting role.
6. Logan Ryan, CB
Ryan had one of his best seasons in 2019, piling up 113 tackles and intercepting four passes, while also knocking down a career-high 18 passes and forcing four fumbles. For some reason the 29-year-old hasn't gotten a good enough offer to sign yet, but he'd be a valuable veteran addition to any secondary.
7. Shelby Harris, DT
A former practice squad player made good, Harris had a breakout year in 2019. He set career-highs in sacks (six) and tackles (49) and the 28-year-old nose tackle is on the rise. He's not particularly big for the position at 6-foot-2 and 290 pounds, but he's a quick, inside pass-rusher. He's versatile and there's still upside here. He could be a low-cost option for a team in need of defensive line help.
8. Markus Golden, OLB
Golden had a solid season for the Giants in 2019, finishing with a career-high 72 tackles and 10 sacks. After a torn ACL in 2017 derailed his career, he appeared to bounce back last season. He solidified himself as a solid NFL outside linebacker and should find a home. He's a great fit in a 3-4 scheme and is likely find work after Clowney signs.
9. Damarious Randall, S
Randall has played both corner and safety during his five NFL seasons but clearly fits best as a safety and probably one that sits back in center field. He's a big hitter who can make plays but struggled with a hamstring injury during the 2019 season in Cleveland. He'll be looking for his third team, as he was drafted by the Packers in 2015, then traded to the Browns after the 2017 season. There's a good fit out there for Randall somewhere, he just has yet to find it.
10. Eric Reid, S
Like a number of players, Reid was left out in the cold after the Panthers shook up their roster under new head coach Matt Rhule. The veteran safety had a down year in 2019, ranking 69th out of 71 qualifiers in coverage. But that was an anomaly compared to the rest of his career. Despite having an off-year, he racked up a career-high 130 tackles. The 28-year-old certainly has plenty left in the tank and is know for his leadership abilities.