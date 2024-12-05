Popular Chicago television analyst, White Sox All-Star passes away
To a generation of Chicago White Sox fans, Bill Melton was the All-Star third baseman who in 1971 became the first player in franchise history to lead the American League in home runs.
To a younger generation, Melton was the venerable pre- and post-game analyst on the White Sox's regional sports network — WGN, then Comcast SportsNet Chicago, then NBC Sports Chicago.
In between Melton, who died Thursday at age 79, had an unlikely foil in the broadcast booth: Harry Caray, arguably the most iconic sports broadcaster in Chicago's history.
Before he moved to the north side of town to call the Chicago Cubs games on WGN, Caray was the White Sox's play-by-play man. He was especially critical of Melton, who played the first eight of his 10 big league seasons on the South Side.
“There are 25 guys on this team who are sick and tired of (Caray),” Melton said in 1975. “We keep our criticisms of him in the clubhouse, though. We don’t blast him like he blasts us. But I’ve finally had it and I can’t keep it in any longer.”
Primarily a third baseman, Melton made a fast impression upon his MLB debut in 1968. From 1969-71, he hit 89 home runs, a high total in a dominant era for pitching. No White Sox player had ever hit 33 home runs in a single season before Melton did so in consecutive years (1970-71).
Back injuries cut short Melton's career, and hampered his ability as a fielder during his career. But over more than two decades as a broadcaster, he endeared himself to a new generation of fans.
