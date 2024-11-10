Pittsburgh Steelers vs Washington Commanders: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Washington Commanders in Week 10 of the NFL season at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, November 10th.
The Steelers have won three straight games and have taken their game to the next level ever since Russell Wilson returned from injury. They have not allowed an opponent to score 20 points in all three of their past wins but will have their hands full with an explosive Washington offense. Expect a big game from Najee Harris as they try to maintain control of the game flow and run the clock.
The Commanders have been the story of the NFL season, and at 7-2, they are one of the best teams in the league. Jayden Daniels is the front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year and has even put himself in the MVP conversation. Daniels is already a star and will be an impact player at the professional level for years to come after dominating college football last season.
This is a great Week 10 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
- Date: Sunday, November 10th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Pittsburgh Steelers (+125) vs Washington Commanders (-145)
Spread: WSH -2.5
O/U: 44.5