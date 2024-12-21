Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Baltimore Ravens in week 16 of the NFL season at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, December 21st.
The Steelers can win the AFC North with a victory over their rival. Russell Wilson has been great since taking over eight weeks ago and has thrown 13 touchdown passes and only three interceptions. Despite their lead in the division, they are underdogs in this matchup and have to find a way to slow down Lamar Jackson.
Baltimore feels like they have been one of the best teams in the NFL this season, but their record would say differently. They have lost five games and are at risk of playing all of their games on the road in the playoffs if they can not pick up a win this week. A big Derrick Henry game could be in store.
This is a great Week 16 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens
- Date: Saturday, December 21st
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX, FOX Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Pittsburgh Steelers (+230) vs Baltimore Ravens (-280)
Spread: BAL -6.5
O/U: 45.5