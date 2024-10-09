Phillies vs. Mets live stream: Watch NLDS Game 4 for free tonight
By Kilty Cleary
The Philadelphia Phillies find themselves in a must-win situation as they face the New York Mets in Game 4 of their NLDS on Wednesday at Citi Field. With the Mets leading the series 2-1, the Phillies must bring their best game to avoid elimination and force a Game 5.
The Mets came out swinging in Game 3, securing a dominant 7-2 victory that has the Phillies on the ropes. Philly's bats have gone cold at the worst possible time, slashing just .198/.287/.313 with a .600 OPS over their last six games, including their final regular-season series. With their offense sputtering, the Phillies will have to dig deep and find some magic to keep their postseason dreams alive and force a Game 5.
The Phillies will send LHP Ranger Suarez to the mound in hopes of extending their season, while the Mets counter with LHP Jose Quintana, who’s been sharp in the postseason so far.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets
- Date: Wednesday, October 9
- Time: 5:08 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FS1, FOX Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Philadelphia Phillies (+100) vs. New York Mets (-120)
O/U: 7.5
