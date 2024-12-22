Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Washington Commanders in week 16 of the NFL season at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, December 22nd.
The Eagles can take control of the first seed in the NFC if they win out and the Lions drop one more game. A bye would be ideal, but they face a tough test and a divisional opponent that could give them some trouble this weekend. Jelen Hurts needs to bring his A-game.
Washington has been one of the best stroies in the NFL this year and Jayden Daniels is already a star. Still, they must prove they can get it done against the team leading their division. The Eagles have a great defense and running game that could be a lot for the Commanders to handle.
This is a great Week 16 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders
- Date: Sunday, December 22nd
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Philadelphia Eagles (-190) vs Washington Commanders (+160)
Spread: PHI -3.5
O/U: 45.5