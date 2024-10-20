Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants, live stream, TV channel, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The Philadelphia Eagles will head to MetLife Stadium on Sunday to take on their NFC East rivals, the New York Giants.
The Eagles are coming off a 20-16 victory over the Cleveland Browns last Sunday. QB Jalen Hurts had a solid performance, completing 16-of-25 passes for 264 yards and 2 touchdowns. WR A.J. Brown was his top target, hauling in 6 receptions for 116 yards and a TD, continuing to show his big-play ability.
WATCH: Eagles vs. Giants Live | Stream free on Fubo
Meanwhile, the Giants are coming off a tough 17-7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football. QB Daniel Jones struggled through the air, going 22-of-41 for 205 yards with 1 interception. Jones was, however, the team’s leading rusher, gaining 56 yards on 11 carries, but the Giants’ offense failed to generate much momentum throughout the game.
Will the Eagles’ balanced attack get the best of the Giants, or will New York’s defense rise to the occasion to pull off a division upset?
WATCH: Eagles vs. Giants Live | Stream free on Fubo
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants
- Date: Sunday, October 20
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Philadelphia Eagles (-3) vs. New York Giants
O/U: 41