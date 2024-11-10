Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 of the NFL season at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, November 10th.
The Eagles have won four in a row and now get to go up against a depleted Dallas team. Jalen Hurts is clicking on all cylinders, and the addition of Saquon Barkley has done wonders for the Philadelphia offense. Barkley is playing the best he has ever played behind a much better offensive line than he ever had in New York, and his presence alone gives this team a ton of confidence.
The Cowboys will be without Dak Prescott for the remainder of the season, and CeeDee Lamb is also nursing an injury. It appears to be a lost season in Dallas, but a matchup with a divisional rival should be enough to motivate this team to put their best foot forward. Cooper Rush will get the start, but we could also see Trey Lance at some point if he does not perform in his first start of the year.
This is a great Week 10 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys
- Date: Sunday, November 10th
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Philadelphia Eagles (-340) vs Dallas Cowboys (+270)
Spread: PHI -7
O/U: 43.5