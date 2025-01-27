Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX Gear, How to Buy NFC Conference Champions Merchandise, Saquon Barkley SB Jersey
With their NFC Championship Game win over the Washington Commanders, the Philadelphia Eagles are now headed to Super Bowl LIX. It is their second Super Bowl appearance in three years, and this time, they will look to finish the job like they did in 2017.
Saquon Barkley was fantastic all season long. After rushing for over 2,000 yards in the regular season, he gained 442 yards on the ground in the playoffs while scoring five touchdowns. Philadelphia is lucky to have him, and the Giants look silly for letting him leave for a division rival.
Eagles fans can get their hands on the official NFC Championship and Super Bowl LIX gear and merchandise. Fanatics has you covered for all your Philadelphia Eagles needs with championship hats, t-shirts, hoodies, jerseys, and more.
A special team like this does not come around often, so make sure to take advantage of this fantastic season from the Eagles.