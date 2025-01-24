The Big Lead

PGA Tour Golf Farmers Insurance Open free live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

Catch all the Farmers Insurance Open action in this PGA Tour golf event at Torrey Pines.

By Ben Verbrugge

Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images
The final rounds of the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open begin Friday, January 24th and will finish up on Saturday, the 25th, at Torrey Pines.

WATCH: Farmers Insurance Open Live | Stream on FuboTV for free

This is a great weekend of golf that features one of the best courses in the sport. Ludvig Aberg jumped out to a massive early lead, shooting nine under par on day one, but struggled in his second round with a score in the positives. Lanto Griffin, Will Gordon, John Pak, and Luke Clanton are some of the other golfers in the mix.

The likes of Jason Day, Justin Rose , and Hideki Matsuyama have some work to do if they want to get back into the running. They are still have a chance, but have been hovering right around even par so far through two rounds.

This is a great event for any golf fan, and if you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.

Farmers Insurance Open

  • Date: Friday and Saturday, January 24th and 25th
  • Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: FuboTV (watch now for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Farmers Insurance Open Winner:

Ludvig Aberg +180
Lanto Griffin +1100
Sungjae Im +1400
Hideki Matsuyama +2200
Luke Clanton +2200
Danny Walker +2800
Eric Cole +3300
Harris English +3300

