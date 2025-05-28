Panthers vs Hurricanes Game 5 Live Stream: How to Watch NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs East Final, Time, TV Channel, Odds
Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes - Game 5
- Date: Wednesday, May 28
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV
The Florida Panthers will face the Carolina Hurricanes in this NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs East Final Game 5 matchup at the Lenovo Center on Wednesday, May 28th.
Just as the Panthers looked like they were going to run away with the series and make a second consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Finals, the Hurricanes bounced back with a 3-0 victory in a must win Game 4.
Logan Stankoven got Carolina on the board in the second period, and two open net goals sealed the win for the Hurricanes. It is the first time the Hurricanes have won an Eastern Conference Finals game in over fifteen tries.
They must use the momentum to try to pick up another win at home. Carolina has to take it game by game the rest of the way as opposed to looking forward. This is a Panthers team with championship experience and a plethora of talent.
This is a great NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Panthers: -110
Hurricanes: -110
Spread: FLA -1.5 (+200)
O/U: 5.5