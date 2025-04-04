Padres Strike Gold: Jackson Merrill Signs Long-Term Extension in Franchise-Altering Deal
The San Diego Padres have locked up a cornerstone of their future, signing star outfielder Jackson Merrill to a nine-year contract extension worth a guaranteed $135 million. The deal runs through the 2034 season, with a $30 million club option for 2035 that could become a player option if Merrill finishes in the top five in MVP voting. The contract includes performance-based escalators tied to plate appearances that could increase the total value to a staggering $204 million.
At just 21, Merrill has already made a strong impression. In 2024, he hit .292 with 24 home runs and posted a 130 wRC+, showcasing both consistency and potential as a future All-Star. His early success and commitment to the franchise point to a player who not only believes in his own trajectory but also in the Padres' vision.
This deal is viewed as a massive win for San Diego. It buys out Merrill’s arbitration years, secures his prime at an average annual value of just $15 million, and builds in incentives that still leave flexibility for the team. Compared to Manny Machado’s aging contract, Merrill’s extension is a cost-effective, team-friendly move that sets the Padres up for long-term success.
Now 7-0 to start the season, the Padres are building a culture where young stars like Merrill and Fernando Tatis Jr. want to stay. In a tight NL West race with the Dodgers, this extension gives San Diego a major boost — and another reason for fans to believe.
