Pacers vs Thunder Free Live Stream: How to Watch NBA Finals Game 3, Time, TV Channel, Odds
Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder - NBA Finals Game 3
- Date: Wednesday, June 11th
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: FuboTV (TRY FOR FREE)
WATCH: Pacers vs Knicks | Stream for free with Fubo
The Indiana Pacers will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in this NBA Finals Game 3 matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, June 11th.
The Pacers stole a game on the road to open the series when Tyrese Haliburton gave them the lead for the first time as the final second ticked off the clock. Oklahoma City bounced back in Game 2, with a commanding 123-107 win, as this NBA Finals is shaping up to be a great back-and-forth affair.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is proving why he was deserving of the MVP Award this season, averaging 36 points and 3.5 steals a night through two games. He will look to take over again tonight, as he looks to become the ninth player in NBA history to win the regular season and Finals MVP Award in the same year.
Haliburton will have to be more aggressive tonight after being passive in Indiana's Game 2 loss. The Pacers are at their best when their point guard also gets going offensively, and he should have extreme confidence shooting the ball at home after establishing himself as one of the most clutch late-game shooters in the league this postseason.
This is a great NBA Finals matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Pacers vs Knicks | Stream for free with Fubo
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Thunder: -215
Pacers: +180
Spread: OKC -215
O/U: 226.5