Order 2025 NBA All-Star Game Jerseys and Gear, how and where to buy merchandise, LeBron, Curry, Wemby, Giannis, KD
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, February 16th, at the Chase Center, featuring all of the best players in the league this season. With new merchandise for this year's game being released, now is the time to get your hands on the latest NBA products.
LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, Jalen Brunson, and Kevin Durant are just a few of the superstars who will be participating in the All-Star weekend festivities. James continues to rewrite the history books and will make his 21st appearance in the event. Unfortunately, his new teammate, Luka Doncic, is not an All-Star this year due to missing time while recovering from injury.
The league has decided to go with a new format as they try to spice up the game and bring back the competitiveness to the weekend. The All-Stars will be divided into three teams of eight, and will compete in a series of games to see who will be determined the winner. TNT analysts Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith have each drafted a team of their own from the pool of All-Stars, with a fourth team being comprised of the winning roster from the Rising Stars event on Friday.
Fanatics has you covered with Officially Licensed 2025 NBA All-Star Game Gear and Merchandise that includes player jerseys, hoodies, jackets, and more. Do not miss out on supporting your favorite teams and players by placing an order today.
