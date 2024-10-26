Oklahoma vs Ole Miss live stream, TV channel, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
On Saturday, the No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels will face the Oklahoma Sooners in an SEC showdown at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The Rebels enter this matchup after a 29-26 loss to the LSU Tigers. Now, at 5-2, the Rebels will look to bounce back in front of their home crowd, hoping to reinforce their standing as one of the top teams in the SEC.
On the other hand, Oklahoma has had a bumpy season, most recently suffering a 35-9 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. A win in Oxford would go a long way in turning Oklahoma’s season around as they try to climb back in the SEC standings.
Oklahoma vs. No. 18 Ole Miss
Oklahoma vs. #18 Ole Miss
- Date: Saturday, October 26
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss (-18.5)
O/U: 48.5
