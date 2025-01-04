Oklahoma vs Alabama: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Oklahoma Sooners will face the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, January 4th, at the Coleman Coliseum in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
The Sooners have yet to lose a game this season and can pick up a statement win with a solid performance. They have mostly beaten up inferior competition so far, with this being their toughest challenge so far. Jeremiah Fears is averaging over 18 points a night as a freshman for Oklahoma.
Alabama is more known for their football team, but their basketball program has really come along recently and they have turned into a legit top program. A lot of that over the past two seasons is thanks to Mark Sears, who is averaging 18 points per game after scoring 21.5 last year.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Oklahoma Sooners vs Alabama Crimson Tide
- Date: Saturday, January 4th
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Oklahoma (+600) vs Alabama (-1000)
Spread: ALA -12.5
O/U: 167.5