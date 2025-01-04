The Big Lead

Oklahoma vs Alabama: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

Catch all the action between Oklahoma and Alabama in this ranked college basketball matchup live on Saturday.

By Ben Verbrugge

The Oklahoma Sooners will face the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, January 4th, at the Coleman Coliseum in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.

WATCH: Oklahoma vs Alabama Live | Stream free on Fubo

The Sooners have yet to lose a game this season and can pick up a statement win with a solid performance. They have mostly beaten up inferior competition so far, with this being their toughest challenge so far. Jeremiah Fears is averaging over 18 points a night as a freshman for Oklahoma.

Alabama is more known for their football team, but their basketball program has really come along recently and they have turned into a legit top program. A lot of that over the past two seasons is thanks to Mark Sears, who is averaging 18 points per game after scoring 21.5 last year.

This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.

Oklahoma Sooners vs Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Date: Saturday, January 4th
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Oklahoma (+600) vs Alabama (-1000)

Spread: ALA -12.5

O/U: 167.5

