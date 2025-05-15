Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Free Live Stream: How to Watch NBA Playoffs, Time, TV Channel, Odds
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets - Game 6
- Date: Thursday, May 15
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
The Denver Nuggets will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of this NBA Playoffs matchup at Ball Arena on Thursday, May 15th.
Denver needs to find a way to bounce back at home, or their season will be over. The Thunder know what is at stake and will look to end this series tonight and avoid a Game 7. Nikola Jokic did all he could in Game 5, scoring 44 points, while also grabbing 15 rebounds, but his teammates let him down down the stretch, as he was the only one who could hit shots in the fourth quarter.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been fantastic this series, just as he was during the regular season. He is averaging 28.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in the five games against Denver, and he will look to slam the door tonight. It is hard to say either of the MVP candidates is outperforming the other, but winning the series would surely mean more to either Gilgeous-Alexander or Jokic, and SGA has the upper hand right now.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Nuggets: +165
Thunder: -200
Spread: OKC -5.5
O/U: 216.5