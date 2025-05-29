Oilers vs Stars Game 5 Free Live Stream: How to Watch NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs West Final, Time, TV Channel, Odds
Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars - Game 5
- Date: Thursday, May 29
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: FuboTV (TRY FOR FREE)
The Edmonton Oilers will face the Dallas Stars in this NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs East Final Game 5 matchup at the American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 29th.
The Oilers will look to finish the job in Game 5 and advance to the Stanley Cup Finals for a second consecutive year, while the Stars attempt to claw their way back from a 3-1 deficit. Dallas took Game 1 before Edmonton came storming back, winning each of the last three matchups by a combined score of 13-2.
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been the superstars that they have been for much of their careers in this series. The dynamic duo has combined for four goals and ten assists through four games.
Wyatt Johnston continues to be held in check. The Dallas center has yet to score a goal or record an assist, after having 71 points during the regular season. They will need something out of him offensively to have any chance of coming back and advancing.
This is a great NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Oilers: +110
Stars: -130
Spread: DAL -1.5 (+185)
O/U: 5.5